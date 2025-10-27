Tar Heels’ Ground Game Showing Real Progress
In the latest chapter of the rivalry at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, fell to Virginia 17-16 in overtime. For the Tar Heels, their rushing attack produced 145 yards on 39 carries, averaging about 3.7 yards per carry.
While those numbers might not leap off the stat sheet, they represent a huge step forward from earlier in the season and give some hope for what the run game might become under coach Bill Belichick.
What worked
UNC’s willingness to run the ball 39 times shows a commitment to establishing the ground game. The 3.7 yards per attempt, while not explosive, is a more respectable mark against a strong Virginia front than some earlier outings. Meanwhile, their 353 total offensive yards and time‐of‐possession edge (32:33 to 24:27) indicate that the run game helped them maintain some offensive rhythm and control.
What still needs improvement
Despite the momentum, the run game showed vulnerability in key moments. Averaging under four yards per carry means the Tar Heels often didn’t generate big chunks and were forced into longer downs. Moreover, two red‐zone trips ended without points, and those missed opportunities cost UNC deeply.
The fact that Virginia allowed just 59 yards rushing for the Cavaliers displays how difficult it is to run against disciplined fronts, and it suggests UNC’s run game still struggles when the opponent loads the box.
The take-away
For a transition program, the Tar Heels’ improved run output is a positive sign. The commitment to run the ball, the yardage total relative to prior performance, and the ability to hold possession longer all point to progress.
However, to turn improvement into impact, the run game must become consistent–generating 5+ yards per carry, delivering explosive plays, and converting in short‐yardage and red‐zone scenarios.
Looking ahead
If UNC wants the run game to become a dependable foundation rather than a hopeful experiment, they’ll need to:
- Incorporate more play-action and misdirection plays to prevent defenses from keying in on the run.
- Improve offensive line push and reduce negative rushing plays.
- Enforce short-yardage plays
While the Tar Heels did not win on Saturday, their ground game showed meaningful signs of life. The 145 rushing yards vs. Virginia may not headline highlight reels, but given the context of prior struggles, it points to the possibility of a more balanced offense emerging. With further refinement, the run game could become a key asset rather than a liability.
