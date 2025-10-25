Three Observations Following UNC's Overtime Loss to Virginia
Few expected North Carolina to keep pace with No. 16 Virginia in the 130th meeting of the South's Oldest Rivalry, but the Tar Heels battled all the way to overtime.
However, the Tar Heels were upended on a potential game-winning two-point conversion, but Virginia defensive back Ja'son Prevard, who made the game-winning interception against Florida State on Sept. 26, tackled running back Benjamin Hall just short of the goaline and the ball was an inch away from crossing the goal line.
The Tar Heels outgained Virginia 353-259 and should have won the game, but three turnovers—including two in the red zone—kept them from upsetting their longtime rival.
Here are my three observations.
Gio Lopez Played His Best Game
Lopez admitted he has been the healthiest he has been since before he was involved in a car accident days before the season opener against TCU after the Cal game, and his performance proved it.
Lopez completed 23 of his 36 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown. In the first half, he completed 17 of his 25 passes for 173 yards, his best performance in a single half.
However, in the second half and overtime period, Lopez completed 6 of his 11 yards (0-for-4 in the third quarter) for 35 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions as Virginia adjusted to UNC’s passing attack.
However, there is context to Lopez’s interceptions.
The first interception came in the first quarter when Lopez’s pass ricocheted off wide receiver Shanard Clower’s helmet in the red zone.
The second occurred when Lopez threw a deep pass to freshman wide receiver Madrid Tucker, who had it in his hands but tipped it into the air, where Virginia cornerback Antonio Clary made the catch in the final 30 seconds of regulation. If Tucker had held on, UNC would have been in a prime position to attempt a game-winning field goal.
Lopez had an opportunity for another passing touchdown in the first quarter, but once again, there was a fumble that went out of the endzone for a touchback.
The Inability to Finish the Job
North Carolina has done a better job of moving the ball down the field in the last two games compared to the previous five. However, the biggest issue has been finishing drives and putting points on the board.
The Tar Heels had two red-zone trips that ended in turnovers, missed a 50-yard field goal at the end of the first half that would have given them the lead, and were stopped on a potential game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.
The first red-zone turnover was strikingly similar to last week’s loss, when wide receiver Nathan Leacock lost a potential game-winner after Cal cornerback Brent Austin knocked the ball free late in the fourth quarter. The Bears recovered in the end zone and held on for a 21-18 victory.
This time, last week’s star offensive player, wide receiver Kobe Paysour, was involved early in the first quarter. Lopez completed a 13-yard pass to Paysour, who stretched for the pylon and appeared to score, but was initially ruled down at the 1-yard line.
After reviewing the play, officials ruled Paysour had fumbled before the ball crossed the pylon, resulting in a touchback that gave UVA possession with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter. Had Paysour held on, the Tar Heels would have taken a 7-0 lead—ultimately, that play decided the game.
UNC’s Defense, Pass Rush Overwhelms UVA
While many expected North Carolina to compete with Virginia and force overtime, few anticipated that UNC would sack Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris six times.
Entering the game, the Cavaliers had allowed just five sacks all year—the second-lowest total in the ACC and seventh lowest nationally. North Carolina defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude led the way with three sacks. Defensive end Tyler Thompson and defensive tackles Isiah Johnson and CJ Mims each added one.
UNC held the Cavaliers to 259 total yards, including just 59 on the ground. Coming into the game, the Wahoo offense averaged 462.3 yards per game—fourth in the ACC and 20th nationally—and 203.9 rushing yards, good for third in the ACC and 26th in the country.
Carolina’s defense has steadily improved throughout the season and has been the reason the Tar Heels have hung with stronger opponents in recent weeks. Now, if only the offense could catch up.
