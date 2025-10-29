Artacho’s Angle: UNC’s ‘Get Over the Hump’ Game
UNC football and head coach Bill Belichick will take part in its eighth game of the season against the Syracuse Orange. The Orange are head coached by Fran Brown Jr. who is in his second season with the program. Last year, Brown finished with a 10-3 record, as Syracuse capped off its year in the Holiday Bowl facing Washington State, and winning 52-35.
North Carolina's matchup with the Orange will be its "get over the hump" game. As its last two games were so, so close to smelling victory — the taste was right on its tongue (figuratively, of course). UNC will need another great performance from the defense once more, as defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoube picked up three sacks — applying pressure on Virginia.
The Tar Heels are, to say the least, desperate for a win. Wide receiver Jordan Shipp spoke to the media after the loss to the Cavaliers and expressed the flowing emotions — turning into tears — inside the locker room. If UNC is able to keep its turnovers to zero, chances are that its able to achieve its third win, eight games in. However, if not, a nightmare will happen again.
Syracuse's running back, sophomore Yasin Willis, has ran for 429 yards on 101 carries, rushing for four touchdowns. His longest run of the season so far has been for 41 yards. Senior back Will Nixon has rushed for 236 yards on 65 carries, with his longest carry stretching for 28 yards. The Tar Heels will have to use its run defense to hold off from any explosive plays.
If UNC Loses...
It seems inevitable that North Carolina will be able to get another win this season (considering the way it has been playing the last two weeks). But if Belichick's team is unable to execute or quarterback Gio Lopez is having an bad night, then that could lead to yet again another loss to the hands of a Power 4 conference program.
Defense, turnovers, and a high-end performance by Lopez will be the keys for UNC to bring a win back to Chapel Hill. Although Brown, despite Syracuse's record this season, is an experienced coach and is capable of rocking the ship the Tar Heels have been aboard.
Everything is falling in place, the pace is slow, but the indicators point toward the team in Carolina blue reaching the win sooner rather than later. And Friday night, on the road in the Dome, could be where it all happens.
