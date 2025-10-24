Lombardi Shares Thoughts on UNC Trio Lopez, Johnson, Paysour
UNC football gears up for the South's Oldest Rivalry, with the Virginia Cavaliers, who stand at 6-1, making its way to Chapel Hill for the noon kickoff on Saturday. Quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi, son of Michael Lombardi, talked to the media on Thursday about Gio Lopez, Max Johnson, Kobe Paysour, and more.
To Watch, Check Out the Video Below:
On Kobe Paysour's Performance Against California
“There's a dialog in terms of scheme. We're trying to get somebody to show their skill set, something that do well. But at the end of the day, it always goes back to what we look for in players: tough, smart, dependable, and that's what Kobe is, and it was good to see him play well."
"That's kind of who we're looking for, and we're trying to play with tough, smart, defendable players. And whoever we put out there, we hope all 11 guys are that.”
On Gio Lopez's Health
“I think every day leading up to the Cal game, he's getting more and more healthier with his body. And then obviously, just more in reps he gets, you know, reps grouped out. So the more reps he has, and the better and more confidence he has in himself and in the offense."
"So it was looking promising, and, it played well in the game, and hopefully keeps continuing on that path."
On Gio Lopez Getting the Start Against California, Max Johnson's Preparation
“No, I mean, I think that we went into the game giving Gio the start and I was having Max ready just in case whatever happens, and leading up to the game, Gio’s his health was a little bit of concern going throughout the week. And had the bye week. Max got a lot of reps during practice."
"So, familiarity in the game plan and the offense, we felt like we had two guys ready. And if things weren't going well, we Max was ready to go. And at the end of day, it’s coach’s call and whatever he wanted to do, whatever he felt was best for the team, we were going to go with and decide with and run from there. But both of them are ready to play.”
On Conversations With Lopez and Johnson Despite the Results
“Yeah, continuous conversations every day. It's a long season, I tell them all the time, ‘be where your feet are,’ and it's just positive attitude, because you can get down in the drain a little bit and get caught up in your own emotions. And it's never about yourself, it's about the team. And do what's best for the team that may not be best for you."
"So continue to be how positive with them, and look at the things that you can control and things that you can't control. So continue to be positive with them. So every conversation that we have, it's always in that type of light, and trying to be positive.”
