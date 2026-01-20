Former Star UNC Quarterback Eyeing Super Bowl

Through unpleasant weather conditions, the former North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye led his New England Patriots over the Houston Texans in the divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 18.

Maye and the Patriots will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 25, in the AFC Championship game.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Let’s take a look at the former UNC star’s playoff run.

Maye took on a star-studded defense in the Texans, so he and the Pats knew they would have their hands full. It was not pretty by any means, but the star showed up in clutch time and led his team to victory.

Maye fumbled the ball four times and threw an interception. Luckily for the Patriots, two of those fumbles were recovered. Maye turned the ball over a total of three times in the game. The Texans took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter thanks to a strike from C.J. Stroud , who found Christian Kirk in the end zone. The Patriots found themselves in a tough spot, and Maye had to prove why he is an MVP candidate.

After scoring zero points in the second half up to this point, the Pats found themselves up 21-16. The Patriots' defense really showed up in this game, forcing a fumble and four interceptions, including a pick-six.

Maye comes up clutch

Although it was only right that Maye put the dagger in the Texans to walk away with the win. A few minutes into the fourth quarter, the Pats found themselves with a third-and-4 from the Texans’ 32-yard line. Maye dropped back and launched a dime to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for a touchdown. This put his team up 28-16 and had Foxborough rocking, as if it were back in the 2010s. That play was Maye’s MVP moment and sealed the deal in the divisional round.

Maye has golden shot to make the Super Bowl

The Patriots will take on the Broncos without their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury at the end of the Broncos’ divisional round win. Broncos head coach Sean Payton stated after the game that they will start quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the AFC title game.

The odds are in Maye’s favor to make the Super Bowl, but that does not mean it is a guarantee. If Maye and the Pats hold off the Broncos, they will be headed to the Super Bowl in Maye’s first full-time season. It has truly been a special season for the former UNC quarterback, but the job is not finished.

