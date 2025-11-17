North Carolina Tar Heels Get Official Kickoff Time vs Duke
The kickoff time for the Duke-North Carolina football game was announced on Sunday.
The two longtime rivals will meet Saturday, Nov. 22, at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network for their 112th contest in the battle for the Victory Bell. North Carolina leads the series 66-41-4, though Duke broke a five-game losing streak with a 21-20 victory last year in Durham. Since 1990, UNC has dropped only seven matchups to Duke, posting a 28-7 record in the last 35 meetings.
The Tar Heels, struggling to reach bowl eligibility, are 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the ACC after a 28-12 loss at Wake Forest, putting their postseason hopes at risk.
Meanwhile, Duke, now 5-5 overall and 4-2 in conference, dropped its second straight last week in a 34-17 defeat at Virginia and is also seeking to solidify bowl eligibility with another win.
Last Time Out for UNC
North Carolina’s offense sputtered in a 28-12 loss at Wake Forest, finishing with just 257 total yards and failing to find the end zone for the first time since 2016.
The Tar Heels advanced inside the Demon Deacons’ 30-yard line five times but turned those trips into only 12 points, converting just one of three red-zone opportunities and going 4 of 14 on third down. Quarterback Gio Lopez completed 21 of 36 passes for 201 yards, but had little success pushing the ball downfield. Carolina’s ground game never gained traction, totaling 56 yards.
Defensively, UNC struggled to contain Wake Forest, which entered with below-average national offensive rankings but racked up 414 total yards, including 223 on the ground. Quarterback Robby Ashford passed for 191 yards and a touchdown, added 52 rushing yards and another score.
Special teams provided a bright spot as Rece Verhoff converted four of six field goals, including a school-record 57-yarder. Two attempts were blocked, one due to a breakdown on the offensive line and one from a mishit.
Last Time Out for Duke
Duke suffered a 34-17 loss to Virginia last week, marking the Blue Devils’ second consecutive defeat since their win over Clemson on Nov. 1. The Blue Devils were outgained 540-255, and standout quarterback Darian Mensah was limited to 213 passing yards and one touchdown.
Duke has surrendered more than 300 passing yards in each of its losses to UConn and Virginia. Like North Carolina, Duke must beat the Tar Heels to become bowl eligible, though the Blue Devils need just one more win, while UNC will need two.
