Tar Heels Remain in AP Top 25 Despite Winless Week

Despite a rough patch of late, the North Carolina Tar Heels remain inside the top 25 on the latest AP Poll.

North Carolina came in at #22 in this week’s poll, falling 8 spots from their #14 ranking last week. The Tar Heels went 0-2 last week, with tough losses to Stanford, and California in the process.

After starting the season 13-1, the Tar Heels have lost 3 of their last 4 games as they’ve struggled mightily on the defensive end.

In ACC play, they’ve limped out to a 2-3 record with losses to Stanford, Cal, and SMU. They’ve narrowly defeated Wake Forest, won by 13 over Florida State in conference play so far.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to media members after the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels started the season ranked #25, and have jumped up and down all season, peaking at #12 earlier this month. Despite their inconsistencies, they are still considered a top 25 team in the country.

UNC looking to get back on track

Next week will see UNC square off with Notre Dame at home, and Virginia on the road, so they’ll have a chance to pick up a statement win, and get themselves back inside the top 20 in the rankings.

In particular, the Tar Heels have struggled against quality opponents this season, going just 3-4 in Quad 1 games. They do have ranked wins over Kentucky, and Kansas, but they’ll need to be more consistent against quality teams if they want to be serious contenders in the ACC.

The main bright spot for the Tar Heels in what has been freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, who leads the team in points per game (19.7), rebounds per game (10.6), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.4). Wilson has been named to several midseason awards watch lists as a result of his play, and is also popping up on many mock NBA Draft boards as a potential top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) pursues the ball during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Some other notable changes in the ACC this week include Duke jumping from #6 to #5, Virginia jumping from #16 to #14, Clemson jumping from #22 to #18, Louisville falling to #23, and Miami, SMU, and NC State each receiving votes in the poll.

The Tar Heels still have plenty of time to turn their season around despite their inconsistent play of late, but it’ll need to happen soon with the ACC looking like a more competitive conference than previously thought. Nonetheless, UNC has the talent capable of a fast turnaround, and shouldn’t be tossed to the side just yet by college basketball fans.

