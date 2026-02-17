Stevenson Impressed with Heels' Performance Without Key Starters
The North Carolina Tar Heels proved a lot in their 79-65 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. Yes, Pittsburgh has yet to win 10 games this season, but considering the circumstances that the Tar Heels' coaching staff and players were forced into, anyone leaving that game unmoved by the performance would be lying to themselves.
North Carolina was without Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, who were both out with injuries. The freshman forward is expected to miss extended time with a hand fracture. The Tar Heels needed several players to step up in their absence, including Jarin Stevenson, who recorded 19 points, three rebounds, and two steals while shooting 6-of-7 from the field.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the Alabama transfer highlighted the performance from the supporting cast.
Stevenson's Thoughts
- "I feel like it shows that we do have a lot of depth on the team, and a lot of different people can step up and make plays," Stevenson said. "A lot of people care about this program and want it to do well, so a lot of different people stepped up. I was seeing them put in the work behind the scenes…I'm not surprised they stepped up."
With North Carolina's two best players unavailable, it was apparent that it was going to be a challenge for the Tar Heels, despite playing an inferior opponent. Stevenson explained the impact of being without Wilson and Veesaar.
- "Those are big shoes to fill, Caleb and Henri," Stevenson said. "But again, just goes back to my work, I feel like it creates a sense of pride just putting work in late at night. Just having the opportunity to play and make different plays like that. Zayden [High] also stepped up big time, Luka [Bogavac], Derek [Dixon], and Seth [Trimble], a lot of different people stepped up."
Stevenson has been monumental since the start of conference play. The junior forward explained what he has improved on in the last two months.
- "[I've been] working on different footwork and stuff like that…in the game, I feel like just emphasizing running the floor, creating opportunities that way, whether it's posting up or just drawing two defenders against somebody else to open up," Stevenson said. "Working on my post game too, post hooks, post jump shots and stuff like that, just doing different things that I do in the game and just trying to help the team."
