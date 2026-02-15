UNC Hoops Offers 2026 Legacy Point Guard

UNC head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have been relatively quiet throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, and the Tar Heels have secured only one commitment to date, from four-star small forward Maximo Adams.

While the 2026 cycle is winding down, the Tar Heels are still targeting a few prospects, including recently extending an offer to a talented combo guard from California who’s the son of a UNC legend.

Tar Heels Extend Offer to 2026 Combo Guard

On Feb. 12, UNC extended an offer to Malloy Smith, a 2026 combo guard prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He shared on X that the Tar Heels’ offer came after a conversation with Davis.

After an amazing conversation with Coach Davis, I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from the University of North Carolina! @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/qhR72pv5YV — Malloy Smith (@Malloytheboy30) February 13, 2026

“After an amazing conversation with Coach Davis, I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from the University of North Carolina!” Smith wrote.

Not only is Smith a talented guard prospect, but he is also the son of UNC legend and 10-year NBA veteran Kenny “The Jet” Smith, who played for the Tar Heels from 1983 to 1987, and the brother of K.J. Smith, who played for the Tar Heels from 2016 to 2021.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Mater Dei guard Malloy Smith (30) against Rainier Beach High School (WA) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UNC is the fourth program to offer Smith, joining Cal State Northridge, Portland State, and Cal. The Golden Bears have been pursuing the Mater Dei star for several months and hosted him for an official visit in October.

With the signing period for the 2026 class approaching in April, UNC will only have a few months to establish itself as a contender for Smith, but given his family ties to the program, the Tar Heels should have a strong chance to land him.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Smith isn’t a blue-chip prospect and doesn’t hold a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s a talented combo guard with the skill set to be a contributor at the Division I level.

If the Tar Heels can land him, it’s unlikely he’d be an immediate impact player as a true freshman, but Smith would eventually carve out a role in his career with the program.

With the Tar Heels having secured only one commitment in the 2026 cycle, Davis and his staff have recently been working to add more prospects to their class. Smith would be a perfect fit in Chapel Hill, and although the Tar Heels will face competition from Cal and other schools for the young guard, they should be well-positioned to win the legacy prospect's recruitment.

