UNC Standing Out to 5-Star 2027 Guard

Although North Carolina and head coach Hubert Davis’ primary focus is on the 2025-2026 college basketball season, the Tar Heels have also been highly active on the high school recruiting trail as of late.

In the past few weeks, UNC has been making progress with several prospects in the 2027 class, including a five-star point guard and a top 5 overall player in the country, who recently named the Tar Heels as one of the programs standing out in his recruitment.

UNC Standing out to Five-Star Point Guard

For the past few months, UNC has been targeting Nasir Anderson, a five-star point guard from Savannah, Georgia, who attends Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Tar Heels first extended him an offer in June 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Heel logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Several programs have offered Anderson, as he’s one of the top prospects in the country, but the five-star point guard recently told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw that a few teams are currently standing out in his recruitment, including UNC.

Anderson explained that while it’s early in his process with the Tar Heels, he has a strong relationship with the coaching staff, especially assistant coach Marcus Paige, and plans to continue building it. He also noted that UNC is a blue-blood program with a strong history.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“My relationship with them [UNC] is good,” Anderson told Shaw. “It’s early still in the recruiting process, and we are trying to build our relationship. Obviously, they are a blue blood and a very historic program, I am building with Coach Paige, and the coaches. They have a good program.”

Anderson would be a massive addition to UNC’s 2027 class and an immediate impact player for Davis the moment he steps on campus. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 5 overall player in the country and the No. 1 point guard.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

As of right now, Anderson told Shaw he doesn’t have any visits planned and that he likely won’t focus on his recruitment until after his season with Prolific Prep. If the Tar Heels can continue to make progress with him in the coming months, they should be well-positioned to compete for the five-star guard.

Davis and his staff have been making early waves in the 2027 cycle, as they’re not only in contention for Anderson but also making progress with several other talented prospects, including five-star forward C.J. Rosser, five-star center Obinna Ekezie, and five-star guard Beckham Black.

While it’s far from a guarantee that the Tar Heels will land even one of those prospects, the 2027 recruiting cycle appears to be shaping up as a big one for North Carolina basketball.

