How North Carolina Compares to ACC Field

Conference play is when we learn about the pedigree and potential that teams possess, and ACC play has clearly demonstrated that the league possesses depth that it has not in years. With that being said, here is how the ACC standings look heading into a weekend with multiple marquee matchups on tap.

1. Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1)

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have a well-oiled machine in conference play, defeating SMU and Louisville twice through the first two months against ACC opposition. Duke had a slip up against the North Carolina Tar Heels last Saturday, but it was the best team on the court for the majority of the contest.

It is the Blue Devils' conference to lose, and with Cameron Boozer, they should win the conference regular season title and compete for a national championship.

2. Virginia Cavaliers (21-3, 10-2)

Feb 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) drives up the court past Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Virginia has lost one game since the start of January, which came against the Tar Heels, who orchestrated a second-half comeback. The Cavaliers have had a couple of nail-biting wins over Notre Dame and Florida State, which are not the best look on their resume.

3. Clemson Tigers (20-5, 10-2)

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell reacts after the Virginia Tech Hokies score Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. Virginia Tech Hokies 76-66. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson can silence a ton of doubters with an impressive outing on the road against Duke this weekend. The Tigers will not blow you away offensively, but they are capable of holding their opponents below 70 points on a consistent basis.

4. North Carolina State Wolfpack (18-7, 9-3)

NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) scores two past Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolfpack have wins over Clemson and SMU, but is coming off a 118-77 loss against Louisville, which was a defensive embarrassment. We will learn a lot about North Carolina State in the next three weeks, as they face Miami, North Carolina, Virginia, and Duke during that span.

5. Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 8-3)

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) celebrates against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tuesday night was a monumental game against the Tar Heels , as the winner of the game would maintain its spot and hold a slim chance at the conference regular season title. The Hurricanes have a very manageable schedule moving forward.

6. Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 8-4)

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives as NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) defends during the Cards' win in ACC basketball February 9, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals have had an up-and-down season, with freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. missing a handful of games with a nagging back injury. Louisville's defense leaves much to be desired, but it possesses an incredibly high offensive ceiling, evident in its 118-77 win over North Carolina State.

7. North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 7-4)

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels had been surging, with five consecutive wins before Tuesday night's loss to the Hurricanes. Losing Caleb Wilson to a fractured hand may have been the biggest loss of the week, as the freshman forward has no timetable for a return, potentially derailing North Carolina's season.

