How Kyan Evans Has Played in Opening ACC Games

Through the first few months of the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels have illustrated some good and some bad traits that will continue to develop. While this team has proven to be one of the best defensive units in the country, the offense is hit or miss at times, which was problematic in the 97-83 loss against the SMU Mustangs this past weekend.

More specifically, the Tar Heels have lacked consistent production outside of Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Seth Trimble, who have firmly established themselves as North Carolina's cornerstone pieces.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) and guard Kobe Magee (5) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Speaking of the supporting cast , one player that has been the representation of hit or miss is Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard has had games where he appears to be playing with complete confidence. Then, there are other games where he is virtually invisible, which has led him to serving extended time as a bystander on the bench.

With all that being said, let's take a look at how Evans has performed in the Tar Heels' opening conference games.

Evaluating Evans

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the Tar Heels' first two games against ACC opponents, Evans is averaging nine points per game while shooting 35.2 percent from the floor, including 46.1 percent from three-point range. Despite being the team's starting point guard, the junior guard has totaled one assist during this span, which is simply not good enough.

Evans' scoring average is also misleading as 15 of his 18 points across these two games came against Florida State. In that contest, Evans went 5-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. That was an example of a player operating with a confidence that had not been present in prior outings.

While speaking with the media following North Carolina's comfortable win over the Seminoles, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Evans' mindset.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Yeah. You know, I mean, he's a really good shooter," Davis said. "And, you know, my conversations with him are those are good shots, and I want him to continue to take it. I want him to be confident in his shot, and I felt like he was."

"And even, you know, in the second half there were a couple where he missed, and then he came out, and he came right back in and knocked down a couple," Davis continued. "So, you know, we always talk about how you react and how do you respond, and the way that he responded out there was huge for us."

It is safe to say that Evans has replicated his production from last season, which is what led Davis and the Tar Heels' brass to signing him from the transfer portal.

