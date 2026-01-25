North Carolina’s 3 Top Performances in Win Over Virginia



The North Carolina Tar Heels overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the Virginia Cavaliers 85-80 on Saturday afternoon. It was a potential turning point for the Tar Heels' season, as they have struggled against formidable opponents in recent weeks.

It looked like a typical performance by North Carolina in the first half, as it was terrible on the glass and defensively. Virginia was able to orchestrate multiple second-chance opportunities on the offensive boards.

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels battle back with several strong performances from players who are not usually part of the solution. Withall that being said, here are North Carolina's Top Performances from Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels were in the midst of being blown out, the freshman forward continued to be the reason this team maintained a fighter's chance. Wilson scored at least 20 points for the 14th time this season while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward entered this contest averaging a little over 10 rebounds per game, so his four rebounds was a perplexing development. Nonetheless, Wilson has firmly established himself as North Carolina's best player.

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 11 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

When viewing the box score, there were a couple of players that scored more points and were more efficient, but Dixon's impact on the game in the second half was monumental. The freshman guard played the first 10 minutes of the second half due to his ability to create multiple easy baskets for his teammates in transition.

Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Dixon is averaging 12 points, four assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from three-point range.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 17 points and 1 rebound

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (left) goes through a pregame routine with guard Elijah Davis (6) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stevenson was a complete afterthought heading into halftime, as the Alabama transfer had zero points in the first half. It was a completely different story in the second half, as the Alabama transfer scored 17 points during that span. The junior forward was instrumental in the Tar Heels' crucial win on Saturday.

The junior forward went 6-of-9 from the field, inclduing 2-of-4 from three-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Stevenson has had a couple of these types of games this season, and he could prove to be chess piece in March.

