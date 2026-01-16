How Next 9 Weeks Will Define Caleb Wilson’s UNC Legacy

Michael Jordan, Tyler Hansbrough, James Worthy and Vince Carter — the list can go on and on when naming North Carolina greats.

Chapel Hill has seen legends come and go, and it may have stumbled across another. 5-star freshman Caleb Wilson is still early in his Tar Heels career, but he is off to a strong start.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Let’s take a look at whether Wilson can become a UNC legend.

Hot Start

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Wilson has gotten off to a hot start in his freshman season, leading the Tar Heels in points, rebounds, blocks and steals. He is carrying the offensive load, averaging nearly 20 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Wilson has already been nominated for numerous awards in his young collegiate career, including the Wooden Award, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the Wayman Tisdale Award and The Sporting News Midseason All-America second team.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

To have a jersey retired at UNC, a player must meet at least one of the following criteria: Associated Press Player of the Year; Naismith College Player of the Year; John R. Wooden Award; Sporting News Player of the Year; Oscar Robertson Trophy, formerly the USBWA National Player of the Year; or National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year.

Wilson is already on track, having received nominations for the Wooden Award and the Oscar Robertson Trophy. If he can bring home one of those honors, his name could eventually be placed in the rafters.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Needs Postseason Success

Wilson still must prove postseason success to be viewed as a true great in the eyes of the fan base, which could be a challenge for this year’s team. However, if he were to lead the Tar Heels on a deep postseason run, it would undoubtedly earn widespread respect.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

What Wilson is missing is a signature moment, particularly in March, like other UNC legends. Jordan hit the game-winning shot against Georgetown to win the national championship. Hansbrough delivered a legendary basket and celebration in the 2009 ACC Tournament. Worthy led the 1982 national championship team and served as a key mentor in Jordan’s development.

Wilson is only 17 games into his UNC career , but the skill set and fan support are clearly there for him to become a phenom in Chapel Hill . He is not there yet, but his energy and passion for the game give him a clear path forward.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It is increasingly difficult to etch a name into a college program’s history in the era of NIL, but Wilson is quickly positioning himself to leave a lasting mark on UNC basketball history.

