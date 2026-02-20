How Stevenson Wants More Physical Effort From North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels were physically outmatched by the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Tuesday night, losing 82-58 in embarrassing fashion.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, junior forward Jarin Stevenson discussed what led to the loss.

Stevenson's Thoughts

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) reacts after making a three point shot in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Just feel like we didn't fight back enough," Stevenson said. "I think it comes with pride, things like that. We got to fight back."

We definitely could have shot the ball better," Stevenson continued. We had some solid looks, but i just think it comes down to us fighting back. We got to be more physical. They were making plays, and I felt like we weren't responding the way we should have, and even we were missing shots, we still got to be fighting back."

The Tar Heels allowed 40 paint points, and the Wolfpack imposed their will in that department. The Alabama transfer thought that North Carolina's interior defense was not physical enough.

"I feel like we didn't give a response," Stevenson said. "They were punishing us [in the paint], and I feel like we weren't being physical enough. Even if they [got the ball] down low, send a presence, either foul or no easy baskets. I feel like they got too many easy baskets. So again, fighting back and giving a response."

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots the ball during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels shot 19-of-60 from the field, including 5-of-33 from beyond the arc, and Stevenson discussed why they struggled offensively.

"They had different coverages," Stevenson said. "We had some open shots, but again, just getting to the basket, creating open looks, being strong. I feel like we missed a lot of our layups, so being stronger, being more physical."

Following the game, players and coaches spoke in the locker room, airing out their frustrations and discontent, including Caleb Wilson, according to Stevenson.

"Yeah, fighting back," Stevenson said. "Caleb [Wilson] stepped up and he was really not happy about the way we played. He felt like we could have done a lot better. He really believes in us. Again, just fighting back and being more physical."

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball around NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Heels need to feel the pain

With this type of result, the mindset would be to forget about it and move on, but Stevenson feels that this result should resonate with the team.

"I wouldn't necessarily say flush it," Stevenson said. "This should be in the back of our minds and something that we can't have happen again. You can't let it slip up like this again and you have to fight back."

Although Wilson and Veesaar have been out of the rotation, the junior forward believes this team can still be competent.

"I still feel like our team's capable of winning and doing good things," Stevenson said. "[Wilson and Veesaar] have great energy off the bench, and they're cheering for us, but I feel like our team's still really good and we can still compete."

