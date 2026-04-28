UNC Projected 2026-27 Starting Five After Transfer Addition
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The North Carolina Tar Heels may have finally solidified their starting lineup after making an important signing on Monday morning.
After Henri Veesaar declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and the Heels lost out on five-star recruit Miikka Muurinen, North Carolina was left in scrambling mode to identify its next starting center. The Tar Heels may have done just that by signing Northwestern transfer center Cade Bennerman, who redshirted last season and still has four years of eligibility remaining.
Considering that the options in the transfer portal are slowly dwindling, here is a projection of how North Carolina's 2026-27 starting lineup could shake out.
PG: Terrence Brown
Brown is not your prototypical facilitating point guard, but the 6-foot-3, 174-pound Utah transfer can score in bunches while being an elite ball handler, which was a missing element for the Tar Heels last season.
In his lone season at Utah, Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. His perimeter shooting leaves much to be desired, but under head coach Michael Malone, Brown's efficiency from the perimeter should improve.
SG: Neoklis Avdalas
While Brown may not be a pass-first guard, Avdalas will pick up the slack in the assist department. The Virginia Tech transfer's size and ability to handle the ball at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds make this backcourt pairing even more fascinating.
Expect Avdalas to have an immediate impact on this offense, and his experience in the ACC will be transparent with improved coaching and talent around him.
SF: Maximo Adams
Malone and his staff have pursued multiple forwards in the portal to no avail. Adams is an incoming freshman, and coming off the bench early in the season may serve him well, but due to the lack of additions in the frontcourt, Adams will be a starter next season.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward's ability to score on all three levels off the dribble will be transparent out of the gates.
PF: Jarin Stevenson
The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward will be the only returning player from last season's roster in the starting lineup. Stevenson's production took off when Caleb Wilson missed the final nine games of the season.
That success should be replicated next season in what should be an expanded role, with Wilson and Henri Veesaar out of the picture.
C: Cade Bennerman
Last week, Maxim Logue was the only center on the roster who possessed the ability to start. However, that would be a less-than-ideal scenario for the Florida Atlantic transfer and this coaching staff.
Instead, Bennerman will kick Logue to a more effective role off the bench. The Northwestern transfer did not play last season, but his natural feel for the game will be an exciting development to watch under Malone.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.