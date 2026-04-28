UNC Projected 2026-27 Starting Five After Transfer Addition

The North Carolina Tar Heels may have finally solidified their starting lineup after making an important signing on Monday morning.

After Henri Veesaar declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and the Heels lost out on five-star recruit Miikka Muurinen, North Carolina was left in scrambling mode to identify its next starting center. The Tar Heels may have done just that by signing Northwestern transfer center Cade Bennerman , who redshirted last season and still has four years of eligibility remaining.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Considering that the options in the transfer portal are slowly dwindling, here is a projection of how North Carolina's 2026-27 starting lineup could shake out.

PG: Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown is not your prototypical facilitating point guard, but the 6-foot-3, 174-pound Utah transfer can score in bunches while being an elite ball handler, which was a missing element for the Tar Heels last season.

In his lone season at Utah, Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. His perimeter shooting leaves much to be desired, but under head coach Michael Malone, Brown's efficiency from the perimeter should improve.

SG: Neoklis Avdalas

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Brown may not be a pass-first guard, Avdalas will pick up the slack in the assist department. The Virginia Tech transfer's size and ability to handle the ball at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds make this backcourt pairing even more fascinating.

Expect Avdalas to have an immediate impact on this offense, and his experience in the ACC will be transparent with improved coaching and talent around him.

SF: Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malone and his staff have pursued multiple forwards in the portal to no avail. Adams is an incoming freshman, and coming off the bench early in the season may serve him well, but due to the lack of additions in the frontcourt, Adams will be a starter next season.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward's ability to score on all three levels off the dribble will be transparent out of the gates.

PF: Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward will be the only returning player from last season's roster in the starting lineup. Stevenson's production took off when Caleb Wilson missed the final nine games of the season.

That success should be replicated next season in what should be an expanded role, with Wilson and Henri Veesaar out of the picture.

C: Cade Bennerman

Father Ryan's Cade Bennerman (35) goes to the basket against JPII’s Kamden Days (5) during a high school basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Hendersonville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week, Maxim Logue was the only center on the roster who possessed the ability to start. However, that would be a less-than-ideal scenario for the Florida Atlantic transfer and this coaching staff.

Instead, Bennerman will kick Logue to a more effective role off the bench. The Northwestern transfer did not play last season, but his natural feel for the game will be an exciting development to watch under Malone.