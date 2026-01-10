North Carolina Lands Lehigh Wide Receiver Transfer

This offseason has been an interesting one for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have had a busy first week in the transfer portal. After losing over two dozen players to the open market, the Tar Heels have had a sound effort in stabilizing the roster.

Experiencing the roster turnover that North Carolina has dealt with this offseason has put the program behind the eight ball heading into next season, but the front office has orchestrated several signings that should alleviate some of those losses.

There has not been a marquee acquisition, but general manager Michael Lombardi has followed through with his message this offseason.

“We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi said. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following the flurry of moves North Carolina's brass executed in the opening days of the portal opening, Thursday was an overall quiet day for the program in that regard. However, the Tar Heels were able to land a commitment in the receiver department.

Former Lehigh wideout Mason Humphrey announced his decision on Thursday, making him the 11th addition to the 2026 roster.

The soon-to-be senior receiver compiled 80 receptions for 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns across the last two seasons, which consisted of 26 starts.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Landing Humphrey became more significant following the recent transfer of Louisiana Monroe receiver Jonathan Bibbs flipping to Central Florida , just days after he announced his commitment to North Carolina. That was certainly disappointing news for the Tar Heels, but they recovered and signed a receiver with big-play potential.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout offers a legit downfield threat who can consistently beat cornerbacks on 50-50 passes. It is an element of the offense that North Carolina lacked this past season. Jordan Shipp is an elite talent, and he can win down the field as well; however, his strength lies in creating yards after the catch in the intermediate levels of the field.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The hypothetical three-wide receiver set of Shipp, Humphrey, and Keeyun Chapman is certainly tantalizing when considering who the other pass-catching options were alongside Shipp in 2025. Not to mention, North Carolina's passing attack will also feature 6-foot-8, 245-pound Colorado State tight end transfer Jaxxon Warren.

North Carolina's front office has done everything it can do to assemble a skill-position group that should elevate the quarterback behind center. As stated multiple times this offseason, the Tar Heels would prefer Travis Burgess to earn the Week 1 starting job. His talent and potential would maximize the talent around him.

