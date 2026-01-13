UNC Lands Former Richmond Lineman in Portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed a highly impactful piece through the transfer portal, signing Richmond transfer defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette to the program.

Hoilette, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior from West Palm Beach, Florida, was one of the best players in the Patriot League during the 2025 season. Hoilette racked up 48 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, and 13.0 tackles for loss on his way to being named to the All-Patriot League First-Team.

Over his career at Richmond, Hoilette totaled 103 tackles for 12.5 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss (-117 yards), with 2 forced fumbles, 4 pass deflections, and 1 interception. He’ll now join Bill Belichick’s program at UNC as he makes the jump to the FBS.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Before Richmond

Prior to landing at Richmond, Hoilette was a three-year starter at Palm Beach Central High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. He helped lead Palm Beach Central to three-straight district championships, and was named First-Team All-Conference in two consecutive seasons.

During his high school playing days, he was named a top five outside linebacker in Palm Beach County, recording 26 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and one fumble recovery as a senior.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Transfer No. 18

Hoilette is one of 18 incoming transfers for the Tar Heels this offseason. North Carolina has also brought in other key defensive transfers such as linebacker Peyton Seelmann, who was teammates with Hoilette at Richmond, defensive back Ade Willie, a transfer from Michigan State, defensive end Jaylen Harvey from Penn State, and defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown from Florida.

While the Tar Heels will be bringing in plenty of talent by way of the transfer portal, they’ve also lost a large portion of their key playmakers from the 2025 season. On defense, the Tar Heels have lost leading tackler Khmori House, defensive backs Ty White, Khalil Conley, and Malcolm Ziglar, linebackers Tyler Thompson, and Austin Alexander, and defensive linemen CJ Mims, Kamarion Thomas, and Devin Ancrum.

Additionally, UNC lost three quarterbacks, including starter Gio Lopez, to the portal as well, making Belichick’s hands quite full as he tries to rebuild the roster in the offseason.

After going just 4-8 in Belichick’s first season with the program, the Tar Heels will look to get back to their winning ways in 2026. One way to do that is by having a strong offseason in which plenty of high-impact transfers are brought in such as Hoilette.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on a football during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

