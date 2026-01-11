UNC Loses Defensive Lineman CJ Mims To Transfer Portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels just suffered a massive loss in the transfer portal, as defensive lineman CJ Mims has opted to hit the portal, and depart from UNC.

Mims, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman, transferred to UNC after spending three seasons with the East Carolina Pirates. Mims was a key player on the Tar Heels’ defense in 2025, coming away with 42 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

Mims is part of many players from the 2025 roster that have opted to jump ship, and hit the transfer portal. As of Jan. 10, roughly 30 former UNC players have entered the transfer portal since it opened up Jan. 2.

Some other key members on defense that have opted to depart include linebackers Khmori House, Chinedu Onyeagoro, and Austin Alexander, defensive backs Malcolm Ziglar, and Ty White, and edge rushers Tyler Thompson and Devin Ancrum. On the other side of the ball, the Tar Heels have seen the loss of three quarterbacks (Gio Lopez, Max Johnson, and Bryce Baker), running back Davion Gause, and wide receivers Chris Culliver and Javarius Green, among others that have entered the portal.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) runs with the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have brought in a handful of impactful transfers on defense already. Some of those include Michigan State transfer Ade Willie, Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey, and linebacker Peyton Seelmann.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With only a few more days until the transfer portal window closes, the Tar Heels will look to bring in more high-caliber players through the portal while they still can. The Tar Heels will certainly have their hands full this offseason, as they’ll have to make up for several holes up and down their roster.

The Tar Heels managed just a 4-8 record in Belichick’s first season at the helm as head coach, and have experienced a losing season in each of the last two seasons. A strong offseason can put them in position to compete with the best teams in the ACC for the first time since the 2023 season.

As for Belichick, the historic, Super Bowl-winning head coach will also be looking to bounce back in 2026 after a strange first season in the NCAA. Mired with drama surrounding his job status throughout the entire season, Belichick has now gotten a taste of the college football landscape, which should allow him to focus fully on the turnaround of UNC’s football program in 2026 and beyond.

