North Carolina Lands Veteran Linebacker in Transfer Portal

Following a 4-8 season and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's first year as the head coach, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed to address several issues that held them back in 2025. This offseason became even more important with over 20 players departing the program in the transfer portal.

Those moves left the Tar Heels in despair in multiple positions, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as multiple marquee contributors announced their intention to play elsewhere in 2026. Those exits included Khmori House, who led North Carolina's defense with 81 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

House's Announcement

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"This year has been a rollercoaster, and the sport of football has always kept me afloat and level-headed," House wrote on Instagram. "Even though it might not be what seems to be the correct or normal decision, what some people might look at as a loss, I take as a lesson. I learned so much this year, not only about football but also how to carry myself through life. This was another chapter in my life, which I'm super grateful for, but I'm ready to open up my next one and thrive in it."

The Tar Heels' latest addition

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns a punt as Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald attempts a tackle in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, North Carolina signed former Richmond linebacker Peyton Seelman , who ranked in top 10 nationally in total tackles, recording 120 tackles this past season. Seelman will be entering his junior year in 2026, and although his addition is an incredible get for the Tar Heels, general manager Michael Lombardi and the front office still had plenty of work to do in that department.

On Saturday , North Carolina signed Syracuse linebacker Derek McDonald, which was confirmed by his agent. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt senior suffered a season-ending hip injury three games into last season, which included 90 total snaps played. McDonald should be fully healthy by the start of next season.

The veteran linebacker will be spending his sixth and final year of eligibility in Chapel Hill, and he brings with him 173 career tackles in 1,469 snaps throughout his first five years.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Obviously, this is a major addition for North Carolina, as its linebacker group was decimated this offseason via graduation and the transfer portal.

Pairing McDonald with Seelman should solidify the starting linebackers, but the Tar Heels still need to fill in behind those two with depth. As stated, McDonald is coming off a major injury, and it is always beneficial to possess several players who can play in a moment's notice.

Nevertheless, this is one of the best signings North Carolina has executed since the portal opened on Jan. 2.

