2 Legitimate Concerns Following Tar Heels’ Loss to SMU

Every loss is going to present concerns and worries, and that was definitely the case for the North Carolina Tar Heels after falling to the SMU Mustangs 97-83 on Saturday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained the main reason why the Tar Heels suffered their first loss in over a month.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis yells to his team during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Yeah, they were just able to get anywhere that they wanted to offensively," Davis said. "Boopie [Miller] was, you know, in control of the ball, whether it's one-on-one, ball-screen action, his patience, being able to get to his spots, be able to score, be able to distribute."

"And, you know, from an offensive standpoint we tried to take the ball out of his hands, and guys stepped up and made shots, but he still was able to get the ball to his teammates at the right spot to be able to do something with it," Davis continued. "And he played a terrific game."

With all that being said, here are some worrisome concerns that North Carolina will have to address heading into next weekend.

The Tar Heels' Defense Could Not Contain SMU's Guards

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Heading into this contest, North Carolina's top priority was slowing down Miller and the rest of the Mustangs' backcourt. That did not happen, as Miller totaled 27 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Jaron Pierre Jr. was held in check, shooting 5-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-6 from three-point range. However, forward Corey Washington had a breakout performance, scoring 23 points while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range.

All of that contributed to the Mustangs shooting 70 percent in the second half, which was the difference in the outcome of the game, as SMU shot 9-of-15 from beyond the arc during that span.

Henri Veesaar Struggled in Second Straight Game

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) passes the ball by SMU Mustangs center Jaden Toombs (10) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer has been underwhelming in the first two games of conference play, averaging 13 points, nine rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 10-of-18 from the field over that span. That production and efficiency seem to be contrary of the claim, but Veesaar has been pitiful in the first half in that same time.

Over the last two games, in the opening half, the Tar Heels' center is averaging 2.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, while shooting 2-of-8 from the field.

Veesaar has recovered well in the second half of each game, but those slow starts cannot become the norm moving forward.

