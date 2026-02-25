Lunardi Punishes UNC in Latest Bracketology Projection

North Carolina picked up a massive victory over No. 24-ranked Louisville on Monday night. The Tar Heels won even without Caleb Wilson, and a fiery Seth Trimble replaced his production. He had a career-high 30 points and willed his squad to a big-time win.

UNC fans have been desperately waiting to see where Joe Lunardi ranked the Tar Heels in the latest NCAA Bracketology after the huge win over the Cardinals. The Tar Heels have been holding steady as a sixth seed in the past few weeks.

Here is where Lunardi has UNC ranked in the latest Bracketology

Lunardi keeps UNC as a six seed

Lunardi yet again keeps the Tar Heels ranked as a six seed. He has to be punishing UNC for the horrific NC State loss , but it seems like no matter what the Tar Heels do, Lunardi will not move them up.

Currently, UNC is sitting in the Midwest bracket and is projected to play either TCU or New Mexico. The Tar Heels would definitely be favored over both of those teams, but the Lobos have been playing terrific basketball, as they have a 21-6 record.

Even after a win over Syracuse and the Cardinals without Wilson, Lunardi seems like he has made up his mind about UNC as a six seed. The loss to the Wolfpack really derailed any chance of the Tar Heels climbing past a six seed.

Can UNC rise in seeding?

The big question is, can UNC rise above this six-seed hole that Lunardi has seemingly put them in? There are three games left in the regular season for the Tar Heels, and they will obviously need to win out if they have any shot of rising in the projection.

The next game for UNC is this Saturday, when they will face off against Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels will look to keep its undefeated home record alive and gain momentum heading into the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies are 7-8 in the conference, so this game will not be a huge boost for UNC if they win. Clearly, they can not lose, or else their chances of getting past the six seed are out the window. The Tar Heels will be favored over the Hokies, so they should go into Chapel Hill and take care of business.

The last two games are where UNC can make a run at a five seed, maybe even shoot up to a four seed, because of who they have left on the schedule. Clemson will be next up after the Hokies, and this will be a solid resume builder for the Tar Heels.

UNC is fighting with the Tigers for a top-four seed in the ACC, so this will be a secretly big game for both teams. The game that can significantly boost the Tar Heels is the rematch against Duke in the season finale.

The Tar Heels knocked off the Blue Devils in their last face-off, thanks to a Trimble game-winning 3-pointer. This game will be set at Cameron Indoor Stadium, so UNC will have a higher mountain to climb if they are going to sweep the Blue Devils this season.

