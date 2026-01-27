Tar Heels Making Progress with 5-Star 2027 Center

While North Carolina and head coach Hubert Davis are still targeting a couple of recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Tar Heels have also started shifting their focus to the 2027 cycle and are making progress with several elite prospects.

One of those prospects is a five-star center and a top-five overall player in the country who recently highlighted UNC as one of the programs that has made a strong early impression in his recruitment.

UNC Standing Out to Top 2027 Center

Throughout the 2027 cycle, UNC has been targeting Obinna Ekezie Jr., a five-star center at Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida. The Tar Heels extended him an offer in October and have been actively pursuing him since.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ekezie is one of the top high school prospects in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 1 center, and the No. 2 prospect from Florida. He is originally from California and played for Prolific Prep in 2024 before transferring to Southeastern Prep for his junior year, where he has once again been a star.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) slap hands during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Ekezie holds offers from nearly 30 Divsion I programs, he recently told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw that a few schools are currently standing out in his recruitment, highlighting UNC as one of them.

When discussing the Tar Heels, Ekezie noted that he’s a fan of Davis. The five-star center also mentioned that he has a strong relationship with UNC power forward Henry Veesaar, as the two worked out together in Los Angeles this summer.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Coach Hubert [Davis], man. I like him,” Ekezie told Shaw. “I actually worked out with Henri [Veesaar] all summer, last year, down in Los Angeles. So seeing how they are using him at UNC has been great. He is a good guy and a great player. I really like UNC. Coach Hubert is a good coach; he came down to see me during the fall.”

While the Tar Heels have made a strong early impression on the 7'0" center, there’s still a long way to go in his recruitment. Ekezie told Shaw he plans to take most of his official visits during his senior year, which likely means he won’t make a decision for several more months.

Still, it’s clear he’s highly interested in UNC, and if Davis and company can continue to make progress with him throughout his recruitment, the Tar Heels should be well-positioned to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

