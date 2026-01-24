UNC Making Progress With Top 2027 Guard

While North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and his staff are mainly focused on the 2025-2026 season as the Tar Heels enter the heart of ACC play, they have also been highly active on the recruiting trail in the past few weeks.

The Tar Heels are continuing to pursue some of the top available prospects in the 2026 class, while also making progress with recruits in the 2027 cycle, including a four-star point guard and a top-15 player in the class.

Tar Heels Standing Out to Four-Star 2027 Point Guard

On Jan. 11, UNC on SI reported that the Tar Heels had extended an offer to Beckham Black, a four-star point guard from Duncanville, Texas, who plays for Southeastern Prep in Florida.

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Heel logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Black is the younger brother of Orlando Magic star Anthony Black and is one of the top high school prospects in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 13 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 2 point guard, and the No. 5 prospect from Florida.

Although he’s currently ranked a four-star recruit, he’ll likely be a consensus five-star once the 2027 class is fully evaluated.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) prepares a free throw against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Davis was at the John Wall Invitational in December and got to see Black play in person. Since then, the Tar Heels have been making steady progress with the four-star guard, and he recently spoke with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw about where UNC stands in his recruitment.

Black told Shaw that UNC is a strong program and that he likes both the team and the coaching staff.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“They are definitely a good program,” Black told Shaw. “They have a good team this year and a good coaching staff. They’re a good school to attend, especially for basketball; good coaches and a lot of good players.”

Black went on to say that the UNC staff likes how he plays the point guard position, but noted that it’s hard to imagine himself in the Tar Heels' offense this season, since much of it runs through Caleb Wilson, who plays forward.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“They like how I get my teammates involved, and that people want to play with me,” Black told Shaw. “I watched them play against SMU. Their offense is a little bit different this year, because their guy is Caleb (Wilson), so it’s kind of hard to compare that to what my role would be with them.”

Although Black may not be able to visit the 2025-2026 Tar Heels offense, it’s clear he’s interested in UNC and respects the program and the coaching staff.

There’s still a long way to go before Black makes a decision, and he told Shaw he doesn’t have a timeframe for when he’ll begin taking visits. While the Tar Heels will face competition from several programs for him, it appears Davis and company have made a strong early impression on one of the top guards in the 2027 class.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !