North Carolina March Madness Hub

The North Carolina Tar Heels' positioning in the 2026 NCAA tournament has been officially revealed on Selection Sunday.

After compiling a 24-8 record, the Tar Heels earned a No. 6 six in the South Region . Here is a breakdown of their first-round matchup and path to the Final Four.

First-Round Matchup: No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 VCU

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels drew VCU in the first round, which could be a troubling matchup for North Carolina. The Rams won the Atlantic 10 conference tournament on Sunday, defeating Dayton 70-62 in the championship game.

VCU has three scorers averaging at least 10.1 points per game, including Terrence Hill Jr., who leads the team with 14.1 points while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Hill Jr. and Jadrian Tracey form a compelling guard tandem, which the Tar Heels have been susceptible to throughout the season. North Carolina could very well win this game, but it is a tougher matchup than most expect.

Path to the Final Four

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For the Tar Heels to reach the Final Four, which is going to be a tall task, given Caleb Wilson is out for the rest of the season, North Carolina would most likely face Illinois in the second round, which is a clear mismatch based on the current form of each team.

The Fighting Illini possess length and efficient scoring from steady combination of guards and forwards.

In the Sweet 16, North Carolina would likely face Houston, which is an absolute nightmare for the Tar Heels, as the Cougars are an elite defensive team, which can completely negate Henri Veesaar . If the junior center is taken out of a game, the Tar Heels would have a difficult time functioning.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If the Tar Heels were capable of getting through the other side, they would face No. 1 seed Florida in the Elite 8. It is safe to say that North Carolina's path is incredibly difficult, and just getting through the second round against Illinois would be a tall task to overcome.

Without Wilson, the Tar Heels are unlikely to be a second-weekend team, and there is a realistic possibility that they do not get out of the first round against a dangerous VCU team. If North Carolina is a first-round exit, head coach Hubert Davis will be facing immense pressure heading into next season. Considering the circumstances, that may be unfair, but coaching a historic program comes with the built-in pressure.