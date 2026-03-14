Henri Veesaar Discusses Biggest Factors in UNC’s Latest Loss

It was the worst outcome possible for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC tournament, as they fell to Clemson Tigers 80-79 in the quarterfinals, which was the first game North Carolina was featured in. As the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament, the Tar Heels earned a double bye.

Henri Veesaar was magnificent in the game, recording 28 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while shooting 10-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the junior center explained how the team performed better when it trailed by a large margin .

Veesaar's Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We were just playing as a team, just trying to be aggressive," Veesaar said. "I know they played long possessions so we had to do quick offense because otherwise the clock was going to run out before we could get there. Yeah, just really trying to be aggressive, trying to get the best shot, get an early shot and then fight as hard as we can for offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, trying to just get us back into the game."

"Because obviously we dug ourselves in a big hole in the second half, first half, so we had to kind of - we played desperate, but we play good when we're desperate," Veesaar continued. "I think we're going to keep that mindset when we go into the next games and into March."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) react at the end of the game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar has been heavily depended on throughout the season, and that was certainly the case on Thursday night, as evidence by his stat line. The Arizona transfer discussed how he was able to draw so much attention, which opened up opportunities for his teammates.

"I think a big part of it was just we were trying to have an emphasis of trying to go inside, trying to do what [Head] Coach [Hubert Davis] told me to do," Veesaar said. "Trying to get to the basket, trying to draw fouls, trying to make contact first, being physical, try to get to the rim."