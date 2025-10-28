Henri Veesaar’s Presence is Evident for UNC Men’s Hoops
UNC men's basketball played against the BYU Cougars and head coach Kevin Young last Friday, October 24. Head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels fell by a basket to the Cougs after senior Seth Trimble attempted to attack the rim, but was then denied by BYU's Keba Keita, ending the game. But despite the loss (even though it does not count), North Carolina learned a lot:
The addition of Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar will be a game-changer.
Veesaar's presence on the court was evident; it felt a whole lot different than what North Carolina was able to provide on the hardwood floor last season.
The difference between Veesaar and former Tar Heel Ven-Allen Lubin sticks out, and that's no knock on Lubin, either, but rather stating the changes made by Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner for the program.
The Tallin, Estonia native finished the exhibition with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists through 33 minutes of play (tied with Caleb Wilson for the most).
Veesaar (7-foot) and Wilson (6-foot-10) looked comfortable out there together, working inside the paint against BYU's frontcourt — featuring a potential NBA Draft pick, AJ Dybansta.
Davis' new starting center has tremendous length, the kind that has not been seen in Chapel Hill since the 2020-2021 season, where former head coach Roy Williams had Walker Kessler come off the bench, a 7-footer now in the NBA with Utah Jazz.
Veesaar’s Play on Both Ends of the Floor Will Contribute to How UNC Can Go
North Carolina will have Veesaar to rely in the post against opposing frontcourt, his ability to rebound and block shots will provide an obstacle for guards looking to attack the lane for a score at the rim.
Veesaar's performance will be a big deciding factor as to whether or not the UNC will win or lose games, as another concern early is who will back up the 7-footer.
Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High and James Brown are players Davis and the staff will look toward first, but then there is also High Point's transfer Ivan Matlekovic, who can provide size in the interior.
In addition, the idea of having Wilson at the five is another possibility, but the odds of that happening remain to be seen until the season gets underway.
North Carolina will be back in action on Wednesday, Oct 29, at 7:30 p.m. for its final preseason contest against Winston-Salem State. Veesaar and the Tar Heels will have an opportunity to play against another program inside the Dean Dome — showcasing its abilities for the 2025-2026 season.
