UNC Basketball Still Fine Despite Recent Recruiting Struggles
It has been a challenging stretch for North Carolina, as two of its top targets in the 2026 recruiting class — five-star small forward Anthony Thompson and five-star wing Bryson Howard — committed to Ohio State and its biggest rival, Duke.
North Carolina has experienced several setbacks in the transfer portal as well.
2026 Top 20 prospect Toni Bryant committed to Missouri a week after visiting Chapel Hill. Given his long-standing relationship with the Tigers, who had recruited him since day one, it was always going to be challenging for the Tar Heels to land him.
Five-star forward Tajh Ariza, son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, was scheduled to visit North Carolina on Sept. 12 but ultimately canceled. Five-star center Cameron Williams, ranked No. 4 overall in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports, also canceled his planned visit to Chapel Hill on Nov. 7.
Another priority target, four-star power forward Quinn Costello — who drew significant interest from the Tar Heels over the summer — committed to Michigan.
Additionally, big man Miika Murrinnen, whose mother played for UNC’s women’s basketball team under coach Sylvia Hatchell, chose to move to Europe and play professionally to prepare for the NBA.
Maximo Adams, Cameron Holmes, Deron Rippey among recruits to visit UNC
Despite some early recruiting setbacks, there is still optimism for Tar Heel fans. Several top-tier prospects — Deron Rippey Jr., Cameron Holmes and Maximo Adams — have either already visited Chapel Hill or have plans to do so.
Adams, ranked No. 23 nationally by the 247Sports Composite and considered a five-star wing, has rescheduled his official visit to North Carolina for this weekend. While Duke, Kansas, Texas and Michigan State are also in contention, On3 lists USC — Adams' hometown school — as the favorite.
Holmes, a 6-foot-6 wing who ranks No. 33 in the 247Sports Composite, visited North Carolina on Sept. 19. Recognized for his two-way ability, outside shooting and knack for forcing turnovers, Holmes averaged 13.2 points, four rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on the Nike EYBL circuit. Even though UNC is pursuing Holmes, most experts expect he will choose to stay in-state at Arizona.
Rippey, a 6-foot-2 guard ranked No. 11 by the 247Sports Composite, holds offers from Duke, N.C. State, Kentucky, Syracuse and Tennessee. He visited UNC on Aug. 31.
Transfer Portal Keeps UNC Competitive
High school recruiting hasn’t gone exactly as planned, partly because recruits are waiting longer to commit. Many want a clearer picture of college rosters based on NBA departures, graduations, or transfers before making their decisions.
Of the top recruits in ESPN's Top 20, only six have committed so far. When Howard committed to Duke on Tuesday, he was their first recruit to do so in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Outside of senior guard Seth Trimble, everyone else will have remaining eligibility to play next season. Caleb Wilson, if he performs to his potential, will likely leave as well as he is projected as a Top 10 selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Of the players who will have remaining eligibility after this season, the list includes Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, a redshirt junior; Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, a junior; Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, a junior; West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell, a sophomore; Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young, a junior; and international prospect Luka Bogavac, a junior.
Even if a couple of players do in fact leave for the NBA, North Carolina could still land a couple of players through the high school ranks along with a few pickups via the transfer portal. After all, five members UNC’s 16-man roster for the 2025-26 season are transfers.
Sometimes the best options are the ones you’re able to keep on your roster. If the group works out this season, UNC might not need to add much via the 2026 recruiting class. That would allow the Tar Heels to fill in the gaps through the transfer portal. Either way, it’s way too early for UNC or its fans to panic about the 2026-27 roster.
