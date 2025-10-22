Five-Star Wing Snubs Tar Heels, Chooses Duke Over UNC
The 2026 recruiting cycle has not been kind to North Carolina, and that says a lot considering the prestige of the college basketball program in question.
However, for Hubert Davis and company, it missed out on another target as five-star wing Bryson Howard (Heritage High School, Texas) committed to Carolina’s biggest rival on the hardwood, Duke, over the Tar Heels and Kentucky. Howard is the second target on UNC’s recruiting board to commit elsewhere, as five-star small forward Cameron Howard (Western Reserve Academy, Ohio) decided to stay in his home state and pledged to Ohio State.
Howard’s father, Josh Howard, was a star for the Demon Deacons in the early 2000s. He was named ACC Player of the Year in 2003 after averaging 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NBA and earned an All-Star nod in 2007.
According to 247Sports, Howard is a composite five-star prospect ranked No. 12 nationally, No. 4 among small forwards and the top player in Texas.
He led Heritage to the UIL Class 5A Division I state semifinals last season while averaging 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Other Recruiting News
Despite North Carolina’s struggles on the recruiting trail so far, hope remains for Tar Heel fans. Several prospects, including Deron Rippey Jr., Cameron Holmes and Maximo Adams, have either visited or are still scheduled to visit Chapel Hill.
Adams, a five-star wing and the No. 23 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite, moved his official visit to this weekend, which is seen as a positive sign for the Tar Heels. Duke, Kansas, Texas and Michigan State also are recruiting him, but according to On3, USC—his hometown school—is considered the frontrunner.
Holmes, a 6-foot-6 wing and the No. 33 recruit in the 247Sports Composite, visited UNC on Sept. 19. Known as a standout two-way player, he shoots a high percentage, is efficient from beyond the arc and has a knack for forcing turnovers. Many expect him to end up at Arizona, making it tough for the Tar Heels to lure him away. Holmes averaged 13.2 points, four rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Rippey, a 6-foot-2 guard and the No. 11-ranked player in the 247Sports Composite, holds offers from Duke, N.C. State, Kentucky, Syracuse and Tennessee, among others. He visited UNC on Aug. 31.
