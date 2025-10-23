No. 25 Ranked Recruit Reschedules UNC Visit
After missing on a pair of five-star recruits, Hubert Davis received stellar news for North Carolina. UNC was originally set to host the No. 25 overall recruit, Maximo Adams, over Halloween weekend. Instead, he'll be visiting this weekend.
With his visit now scheduled for Oct 24, Davis has a chance to win over the five-star small forward. Adams, a California native, also has the likes of Duke and Kansas on his radar.
UNC's Recent Missed Opportunities
For Davis, landing Adams would mean everything. The Tar Heels Class of 2026 remains at zero after they missed out on five-stars: Anthony Thompson and Bryson Howard.
Ultimately, he didn't have much of a chance to land Thompson. The No. 7-ranked recruit decided to stay in his home state of Ohio as he chose the Ohio State Buckeyes.
For Howard, it was a different story. Once again, Davis's Tar Heels were outclassed by the Duke Blue Devils. Duke is no stranger to stealing top recruits from UNC, and they'll look to do the same when it comes to Adams.
Maximo Adams' Recruitment
To no surprise, Adams is receiving attention from the top teams in the nation. On September 2, he narrowed down his Top 11 teams: Arizona State, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, Purdue, Texas, USC, and Washington.
Currently attending Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA, a few West Coast teams have remained on his radar. Three days after naming his Top 11, his slew of visits began.
Adams first visited Kentucky on September 5, and followed it up with visits to Michigan State, Kansas, and Texas in the month of September. Since then, he's remained hands off. After a month break, Adams is set to go on his first visit in the month of October.
247Sports' Travis Branham broke the news that Adams would be moving his UNC visit up a week. For Tar Heels fans, this is fantastic news. After missing out on a pair of five-star players, Davis knows he needs to do everything in his power to land the 6'7'' 205-pound SF.
Moving forward, Adams has a visit set up with the Blue Devils. He'll have a bit of time to breathe before going to Duke, as that visit isn't set to take place until Nov 8.
In the meantime, UNC will once again have to sit back and wait in hopes that Blue Devils don't get in the way of them landing their first Class of 2026 recruit.
