All Tar Heels

Top UNC Target Reveals Reason Behind Rescheduled Visit

This five-star small forward revealed exactly why he moved up his visit with North Carolina.

Jordon Lawrenz

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) is announced with his team's starting lineup before their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Serra's Maximo Adams (25) is announced with his team's starting lineup before their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Standing 6'7'' 205 pounds, Maximo Adams recently revealed why he moved up his visit with North Carolina. The Chatsworth, CA, native spoke with Rivals' Jamie Shaw in an interview that told the full story.

As part of the interview, Adams spoke about much more than just the Tar Heels. At the end of the day, head coach Hubert Davis knows he's going to be in a tight battle against the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, USC, and Michigan State.

Maximo Adams Breaks Down His Rescheduled Visit

The timing of Adams rescheduling his visit was quite convenient for the Tar Heels. They had just lost out on a pair of five-star players to Duke, a team that continues to get the best of them.

When Adams spoke about Duke, he didn't have much to say, "Man, you know, it's just, it's Duke," he told Shaw. "I'm excited about that."

As for the Tar Heels, he went into much more detail, "I figured I’d go ahead and move up the visit since I’m out here already out here. I don't know too much, right now, but I’ve seen some of the coaches coming out to my games. So I’m looking forward to going to learn more."

Adams' visit with the Tar Heels came to an end this past weekend, though fans are still waiting to hear how it went. As part of the interview, Adams revealed what UNC sees in the big man.

"They like my versatility, and that I could fit anywhere with how they play," he said. "I do know they hey just had a wing that was drafted, Drake Powell, so I kind of fit similar to him. On my visit, I want to learn more about their system and the culture.”

UNC's Pursuit of Adams

In the end, Adams told Shaw he's looking for "the best place where I can just fit in and develop." His thought process is sound, and his choosing any of those six schools would get him on the right path.

Currently, Adams is the No. 23-ranked player in the nation. 247Sports lists him as a Top 10 Small Forward, and he's the No. 6 player in all of California.

Now that he's wrapped up his visit with the Tar Heels a week early, he'll have an extra week to process things before heading to Duke. The Blue Devils are set to host Adams on a visit the weekend of November 8, a key set of dates Tar Heels fans need to watch out for.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.