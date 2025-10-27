Top UNC Target Reveals Reason Behind Rescheduled Visit
Standing 6'7'' 205 pounds, Maximo Adams recently revealed why he moved up his visit with North Carolina. The Chatsworth, CA, native spoke with Rivals' Jamie Shaw in an interview that told the full story.
As part of the interview, Adams spoke about much more than just the Tar Heels. At the end of the day, head coach Hubert Davis knows he's going to be in a tight battle against the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, USC, and Michigan State.
Maximo Adams Breaks Down His Rescheduled Visit
The timing of Adams rescheduling his visit was quite convenient for the Tar Heels. They had just lost out on a pair of five-star players to Duke, a team that continues to get the best of them.
When Adams spoke about Duke, he didn't have much to say, "Man, you know, it's just, it's Duke," he told Shaw. "I'm excited about that."
As for the Tar Heels, he went into much more detail, "I figured I’d go ahead and move up the visit since I’m out here already out here. I don't know too much, right now, but I’ve seen some of the coaches coming out to my games. So I’m looking forward to going to learn more."
Adams' visit with the Tar Heels came to an end this past weekend, though fans are still waiting to hear how it went. As part of the interview, Adams revealed what UNC sees in the big man.
"They like my versatility, and that I could fit anywhere with how they play," he said. "I do know they hey just had a wing that was drafted, Drake Powell, so I kind of fit similar to him. On my visit, I want to learn more about their system and the culture.”
UNC's Pursuit of Adams
In the end, Adams told Shaw he's looking for "the best place where I can just fit in and develop." His thought process is sound, and his choosing any of those six schools would get him on the right path.
Currently, Adams is the No. 23-ranked player in the nation. 247Sports lists him as a Top 10 Small Forward, and he's the No. 6 player in all of California.
Now that he's wrapped up his visit with the Tar Heels a week early, he'll have an extra week to process things before heading to Duke. The Blue Devils are set to host Adams on a visit the weekend of November 8, a key set of dates Tar Heels fans need to watch out for.
