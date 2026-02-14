Panthers Have 3 Players UNC Must Contain

The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in a contest that will not feature freshman phenom Caleb Wilson.

Against the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night, Wilson briefly left the game with a wrist injury and returned with a wrap on the injured hand. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward played extensive minutes with was thought to be a sprained wrist. However, on Thursday, the university announced that it was worse than initially perceived

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, an injury he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's game at Miami," the university reported. "X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."

The Panthers enter Saturday's contest with a 9-16 record, so it should be a straightforward assignment for the Tar Heels, but without Wilson, North Carolina's weaknesses could be magnified. With all of that being said, here are a few players North Carolina will need keep tabs on against Pittsburgh.

Cameron Corhen

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) controls the ball in the first half of the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward is averaging 12 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three-point range. Corhen's best outing in recent memory came against the SMU Mustangs on Feb. 7, totaling 15 points, three rebounds, and one assist while shooting 6-of-10 from the field.

Without the Panthers' best player, Brandin Cummings, the senior forward has had to carry the load for a team with uninspiring options on offense. Jarin Stevenson projects to be the defensive assignmnet on Corhen.

Barry Dunning Jr.

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) controls the ball in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 194-pound guard averages 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc. Dunning Jr. has been Pittsburgh's most consistent player the last two games, recording 17 points and six rebounds against Duke while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

North Carolina typically struggles against scoring guards, but the Tar Heels should be capable of containing Dunning Jr., as the Panthers do not offer many threats elsewhere.

Roman Siulepa

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Roman Siulepa (13) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The freshman forward is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from three-point range.

Siulepa's best game of the season came against Duke on Tuesday night, as he recorded 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc. Henri Veesaar and Stevenson should be able to combat the Panthers' impressive frontcourt tandem.

