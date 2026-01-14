Predicting North Carolina's 3 Top Performances Against Stanford



The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off an 87-84 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. While the result was what the Tar Heels were striving for, the way in which the game unfolded was alarming from North Carolina's perspective.

Despite building a commanding 15-point lead midway through the second half, the Tar Heels had to scrape by in what should have been a comfortable victory.

On Wednesday night, North Carolina will head on the road against the Stanford Cardinal, who are coming off a 70-55 defeat against the Virginia Cavaliers. With all of that being said, here are predictions for North Carolina's Top Performances on Wednesday night.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After a subpar game against SMU earlier this month, based on Wilson's standards, the star freshman recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 8-of-9 from the field in the Tar Heels' win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

His lack of involvement in the second half was perplexing, but totaling 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half was astonishing. Despite being double-teamed every possession down the floor every game, Wilson is able to will his way to averaging 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per outing.

Wilson should be able to replicate this type of performance against Stanford on Wednesday night. If he is utilized the same way he is in the first half, this could be a 30-point performance for Wilson.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Prior to this past weekend, Veesaar had struggled to find his footing early in games. Across the two outings against Florida State and SMU, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center totaled five points and nine rebounds in the first half of those games.

That narrative flipped on Saturday, as the Arizona transfer totaled 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the first half against Wake Forest. Veesaar would finish the game with 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal while shooting 9-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

What transpired on Saturday should occur on Wednesday against Stanford at the Maples Pavilion. North Carolina's frontcourt will continue to be the driving force for the team's success.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Trimble was uncharacteristically quiet against Wake Forest, recording 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 3-of-7 from the field. The senior guard coughed up the ball for times, which was also surprising to see from the veteran player.

Nevertheless, Trimble should bounce back in a favorable spot against Stanford, as opportunities in transition should present themselves more often than not.

For more North Carolina news click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !