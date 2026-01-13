UNC’s Wilson Explains 2nd-Half Absence, Win Over Wake Forest

By defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels improved to 14-2 on season, with a 2-1 record in conference play. The 87-84 victory also marked the program's 500th win at the Dean E. Smith Center. While bouncing back with a win was the most important result, the way in which it transpired was not inspring.

Despite possessing a 15-point lead at the 11-minute mark, the Tar Heels saw that advantage slowly evaporate in the final minutes of the game. North Carolina would hold on and scrape by with a nail-biting win, but it has to remain consistent as the game progresses.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) sets the play against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Star Freshman Caleb Wilson was nowhere near the problem for the Tar Heels, totaling 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block while shooting 8-of-9 from the fiel and 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Wilson highlighted the team's performance , starting with the rotational players stepping up off the bench.

Wilson's Thoughts

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) stands on the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

"It's good to see my guys get opportunities to score and get shots up and affect the game," Wilson said. "I feel that it's important that we have a deep roster. We are always trying to figure it out and as a team, all we have to do is try to be consistent."

Because North Carolina's starting backcourt has been shaky for the last month or so, head coach Hubert Davis has expanded the bench, giving several players opportunities to make an impact. Jaydon Young took advantage of the moment, scoring 12 points while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Wilson spoke on Young's impact from the bench.

"He can shoot it," Wilson said. "Playing against the scout team he's always going to make shots and really push us. It's nothing new. It's nothing that I didn't expect."

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward had no problem establishing his dominance from the get-go, recording 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half. Wilson discussed what led to that fast start.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

"I was just aggressive," Wilson said. "I got to do it myself, so I just wanted to do it myself."

Following the loss to the SMU Mustangs a couple of games ago, it was apparent that the Tar Heels' defense had to be more effective. Wilson elaborated on that, and how that led to North Carolina's success on Saturday night.

"To make people miss," Wilson said. "That was the biggest focus. We just had to make people miss shots. Tonight, they hit tough shots and teams are going to hit tough shots when they play us. That's all I can say."

For more North Carolina insight and news click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !