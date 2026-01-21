Predicting North Carolina's Bench Production Against Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal time in their 2025 season, as the vibes and energy around the program are extremely low.

On Wednesday night, the Tar Heels have a great opportunity to get back into the win column, as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Dean E. Smith Center. While North Carolina is 14-4 and 2-3 in conference play, Notre Dame is 10-8 and has lost four straight games.

With all of that being said, here are predictions for several players on the bench, who could make an impact in this contest.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Grant (20) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After sliding into the starting lineup earlier in the season, following Seth Trimble's injury, the overseas transfer has seen his role diminish on the bench. Bogavac has struggled with consistency, but he was steady against California, totaling seven points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range.

Bogavac should be able to replicate that type of performance against a reeling Fighting Irish team.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line prediction: 6 points and 3 rebounds

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) controls the ball during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The sophomore forward has been consistent when given the opportunity to showcase his diverse skill set. Saturday was another example of Powell making the most of his minutes, producing three points and three rebounds in 11 minutes.

Powell tends to perform better at home, and with the energy needing be high, expect for the 6-foot-5, 189-pound forward to be running up and down the floor in transition. He has played well alongside Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, proving the frontcourt duo with a reliable stretch option on the perimeter.

Jaydon Young

Stat line prediction: 7 points and 2 rebounds

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) gestures after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The former Virginia Tech guard has earned himself an expanded role moving forward, as he has played with an aggressive mindset in two of the last three outings. Against California, Young produced five points and one rebound while shooting 1-of-2 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Wednesday night will be another opportunity for the junior guard to earn more playing time, as the Tar Heels continues to work out issues on both ends of the court.

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 5 points and 2 assists

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Evans has been incredibly disappointing this season, which led to Hubert making a change in the starting lineup, promoting Derek Dixon shortly before Saturday's tilt against the Golden Bears.

The Colorado State transfer needs to producing a significant outing if he wants to remain in the rotation.

