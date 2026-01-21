Predicting North Carolina's Bench Production Against Notre Dame
The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal time in their 2025 season, as the vibes and energy around the program are extremely low.
On Wednesday night, the Tar Heels have a great opportunity to get back into the win column, as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Dean E. Smith Center. While North Carolina is 14-4 and 2-3 in conference play, Notre Dame is 10-8 and has lost four straight games.
With all of that being said, here are predictions for several players on the bench, who could make an impact in this contest.
Luka Bogavac
Stat line prediction: 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists
After sliding into the starting lineup earlier in the season, following Seth Trimble's injury, the overseas transfer has seen his role diminish on the bench. Bogavac has struggled with consistency, but he was steady against California, totaling seven points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range.
Bogavac should be able to replicate that type of performance against a reeling Fighting Irish team.
Jonathan Powell
Stat line prediction: 6 points and 3 rebounds
The sophomore forward has been consistent when given the opportunity to showcase his diverse skill set. Saturday was another example of Powell making the most of his minutes, producing three points and three rebounds in 11 minutes.
Powell tends to perform better at home, and with the energy needing be high, expect for the 6-foot-5, 189-pound forward to be running up and down the floor in transition. He has played well alongside Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, proving the frontcourt duo with a reliable stretch option on the perimeter.
Jaydon Young
Stat line prediction: 7 points and 2 rebounds
The former Virginia Tech guard has earned himself an expanded role moving forward, as he has played with an aggressive mindset in two of the last three outings. Against California, Young produced five points and one rebound while shooting 1-of-2 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Wednesday night will be another opportunity for the junior guard to earn more playing time, as the Tar Heels continues to work out issues on both ends of the court.
Kyan Evans
Stat line prediction: 5 points and 2 assists
Evans has been incredibly disappointing this season, which led to Hubert making a change in the starting lineup, promoting Derek Dixon shortly before Saturday's tilt against the Golden Bears.
The Colorado State transfer needs to producing a significant outing if he wants to remain in the rotation.
