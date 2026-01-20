Why Latest Rankings Show Respect for Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had an uneven start to ACC play, compiling a 2-3 conference record, which has consisted of losses to SMU, Stanford, and California. Saturday marked the Tar Heels' third loss in four games. These defeats resulted in North Carolina's steep slide in the latest AP rankings, which were released on Monday.

The Tar Heels Nearly Fall Out of Top 25

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after being called for a foul against California Golden Bears guard Justin Pippen (on ground left) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With the two consecutive losses on the West Coast, North Carolina slipped eight spots to No. 22 in the latest rankings. The Tar Heels are 14-4, which includes a 1-3 record on the road. There have been several concerns that have presented themselves in recent weeks, but the team's perimeter defense has been a major liability.

North Carolina has been known for its elite defense early in the season, but the improved quality of competition has proven that the non-conference portion of the schedule does not amount to much. Conference play is when the season really begins, and that is when we truly learn about a team.

During ACC play, the Tar Heels have allowed their opponents to make 70 shots from beyond the arc, which has occurred throughout five games. That is an average of 14 threes allowed per game, which is a recipe for disaster . North Carolina will have to amend this trend, in addition to others, if it wants to make any run in March.

How North Carolina Will Address Issues

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained what it will take for this team to turn things around.

“Continue to repeat it, continue to drill it, continue to coach it, and continue to hold guys accountable towards it," Davis said. "And also, throughout the year, everybody goes through some bumps, whether it’s at the beginning of the year, middle of the year, you hope it’s not at the end of the year, and you have to find a way to work through it. And so, these are some bumps that we went through this week and three of the last four games, and we’re going to have to respond and fight back."

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) slap hands during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"We have an opportunity to do this. I love these kids," Davis continued. "Got an unbelievable, great team to coach. I love being around them, and we’ll figure it out.”

The Tar Heels will have to turn the page quickly, as they go up against Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

