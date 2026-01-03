3 UNC Quotes from Week That Carry into SMU Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter their second ACC game of the season against the SMU Mustangs at the Moody Coliseum. Both teams have compiled records with double-digit wins, as the Tar Heels are 13-1, while the Mustangs are 11-2.

This matchup is one of the most interesting ones in the entire ACC slate this weekend, as this game could be a back-and-forth affair if each team can establish a rhythm early on.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Head coach Hubert Davis and his team have had a packed week, as they opened up their conference play against the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night.

Here are what Davis and players have said this week that carry significance into this polarizing matchup.

Slow First Halves, Fast Second Halves

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) and guard Lajae Jones (10) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We played right in the second half. There are a lot of things we could have cleaned up," Seth Trimble said. "Guys are tired, but they worked hard today. The offensive rebounds we gave up and not getting out to shooters in time, things like that. We got a lot to learn from today, it's hard to win games… it's tough. You have to get back in rhythm. But we all love basketball, and we all love to be out here."

"Yeah, I thought we got off to a good start in the second half," Davis said. "You know, we talked about the things that we were doing in the first half that we needed to improve. I felt like in the first half there was maybe a four- or five-minute stretch that I thought we were playing well. Other than that, it just didn't have any rhythm from an offensive standpoint."



What Caleb Wilson provides

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"You know, his personality and his game personality just light up the room," Davis said. "Whether it's, you know, a steal, a rebound, a dunk, it just ignites us. He has that type of effect on this team and the crowd, and we feed off of that."



"I want to say it's on me, but I feel like, you know, whenever we need something that's [going to] kind of get us back going, it's really important that I can get that done," Wilson said . "So, I just play hard, and when I get the opportunity to show what I can do, I just do it. People get tired, and also, I mean nobody's going to out-hustle me, so I'm going to get off the rebound and I'm going to do what it takes."

Kyan Evans' Aggressiveness

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"And even, you know, in the second half there were a couple where he missed, and then he came out, and he came right back in and knocked down a couple," Davis continued. "So, you know, we always talk about how you react and how do you respond, and the way that he responded out there was huge for us."

"I just kind of went home, took a look in the mirror, honestly, and just kind of came back with a different mindset," Evans said.

