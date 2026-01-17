Ranking North Carolina's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions

The North Carolina Tar Heels' offseason has been filled with player movement across the roster, and while the departures could prove costly, the front office was aggressive at specific positions.

Following last season, the Tar Heels could not afford to carry that momentum into the offseason, as outgoing transfers depleted the roster’s depth and talent. Yes, North Carolina lost several marquee starters from the 2025 roster, but the 2026 recruiting class, combined with multiple transfer portal signings, should help solidify the roster to some extent.

Watching how next season unfolds in Bill Belichick's second year as the head coach, with a revamped roster, will be polarizing. With the transfer portal window wrapping up, let's take a look at the Tar Heels' top signings this offseason.

No. 1: LB Peyton Seelman

With Khmori House exiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina needed to address the linebacker position with a splash addition. That is exactly what the Tar Heels pulled off, signing the former Richmond linebacker for the 2026 season. Seelman was one of the best-tackling linebackers last season, totaling 120 tackles, which ranked inside the top 10 nationally.

In addition to the tackle production, Seelman recorded two interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 2.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound sophomore was one of the most under-the-radar acquisitions this offseason.

No. 2: OL Andrew Threatt

Heading into this two-week period, North Carolina only had three returning offensive linemen who started at least one game in 2025. Landing Threatt is not only crucial because he has proven to be one of the most effective blocking offensive linemen in the country, but he also provides a versatile skill set, as he lined up at both right tackle and left guard during his time at Southern Charleston.

That will the Tar Heels to maneuver through the offensive line construction smoothly, as other players along the offensive line identify where they fit within the configuration.

No. 3: LB Derek McDonald

As mentioned, North Carolina's linebacker department was in complete turmoil following the conclusion of the season. After landing Seelman, the Tar Heels continue to strengthen the rotation, signing the fifth-year senior from Syracuse. McDonald featured in only three games this past season, suffering a season-ending hip injury. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker played only 90 snaps in 2025.

Seelman and McDonald will form a physical and tenacious duo behind the defensive line, which should provide stability in North Carolina's run and pass defense.

No. 4: TE Jaxxon Warren

Bringing in players with prolonged experience and production will always be prescribed for programs and teams that need to build a foundation. However, sometimes going after a player with immense upside with not a ton of opportunity is too tantalizing to pass up.

The former Colorado State tight end is the exact representation of the latter part of the previous statement, as the redshirt sophomore totaled seven receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown in two games last season. North Carolina's offense lacked a safety blanket in the middle of the field in 2025, but that should no longer be the case, and will prove monumental for a quarterback room lacking experience.

No. 5: WR Trech Kekahuna

Kekehuna's arrival will diversify the wide receiving corps with an option who can operate at all three levels of the field. The former Wisconsin receiver's skill set was not maximized during his time there, which led an underwhelming campaign in 2025.

Nonetheless, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound wideout will be an impactful player for the Tar Heels next season, and potentially beyond.

