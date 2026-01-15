UNC Sets Sights on 2027, Potentially Point Guard of Future

Could a junior from the Class of 2027 be the next floor general for the Tar Heels and solve their problems at that position?

Why Beckham Black Is a Top Point Guard to Watch

Beckham Black, a 6 foot 3 guard from Southeastern Prep High School, out of Orlando received an offer on January 9th from the University of North Carolina. With this latest offer for Black, there has to be something brewing down there in Orlando because that will be the third player out of Southeastern Prep to receive an offer from the Tar Heels. The other two are C.J. Rosser, who is the No. 2 ranked prospect and Obinna Ekezie, No. 4 ranked prospect according to ESPN Next 60.

Orlando Magic Anthony Black’s little bro looking like top PG in ‘27 Class?! 5⭐️ PG Beckham Black just picked up UNC offer 📈 pic.twitter.com/EckkIQ6D9J — Scott/Ballislife (@BallisLifeCHI) January 13, 2026

Coach Hubert Davis was in the building for the John Wall Invitational where Black was playing where he then received that offer just two weeks later. He has also received offers from Kentucky, Arkansas and Auburn just to name a few on the list.

“I would definitely say I’m a true point guard,” Black told Rivals. “I try to get my teammates involved as much as I can. I watch a lot of KD (Kevin Durant) and Kyrie (Irving), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), too. Just the really creative guys on offense. I just try to study as much as that as I can.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Anthony Black, who was the No. 6 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2023 NBA Draft, is the older brother of Beckham. He is currently in the third season with the Magic after just playing one season at Arkansas.

After playing just two years at Duncanville High School, who’s a powerhouse themselves down in Texas, the move to Orlando was definitely the right move due to family and strategic reasoning. David Peavy is the head coach down at Southeastern Prep who is also Black’s stepfather who can look to further develop his elite playmaking and scoring skills for more college recruiters.

“Just being back with him definitely made it easier,” Beckham said about the transition to living in Orlando. “He means everything to me, really. He’s always been there for me, and I’ve always been there for him.” “He’s always been super talented, and it’s always been fun supporting him and being at his games. And him supporting me at my games has always been fun,” Black said.

If and when the signing gets official, what could this mean for the future of Tar Heel basketball? Black would immediately bring elite talent to the backcourt who is a five-star recruit including a top 20 overall prospect in the nation. His playmaking and court vision is what separates him from other guards in the country. He is a true point guard and an old-school pass-first player.

His ability to create for his teammates while controlling the game tempo would instantly provide crucial skills to the offense.

