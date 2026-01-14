Why This Shocking Stat is Keeping UNC Afloat

The North Carolina Tar Heels have not looked their best to start the new year. They suffered a convincing loss to SMU and barely beat a mediocre Wake Forest team at home. So, it is fair to say things could be better for UNC.

Yes, the defense has looked shaky, Caleb Wilson has gone missing in second halves, and the guard production has been severely lacking. With that said, the Tar Heels are 14-2 and ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25, so they must be doing something right.

Here is a shocking stat that is keeping UNC afloat.

Assist-to-turnover ratio

The Tar Heels lead the ACC with a 1.74 assist-to-turnover ratio, which is 0.5 higher than second place. For as much criticism as the guards have received lately, some of it may be deserved. However, they are taking care of the ball, which may not be flashy, but it can be the difference between winning and losing games. It may go unnoticed in the box score, but it would certainly be a talking point if the Tar Heels were losing multiple games.

Luke Bogavac and Kyan Evans are both new to UNC this season, so for each of them to average only one turnover per game is significant. Their scoring and playmaking abilities have yet to be shown consistently, but they are keeping the offense moving.

Seth Trimble is the Tar Heels’ third-highest scorer, averaging just under 16 points per game. Naturally, as a score-first guard, his usage rate is high. Trimble has missed nine of UNC’s 16 games due to an injury he suffered in November. Even with his offensive responsibilities, he is averaging just one turnover per game, similar to his backcourt mates Bogavac and Evans.

Trimble has only one game this season with more than one turnover. That came during his disastrous performance against Wake Forest, when he committed four turnovers. His veteran leadership was on display after the game, when he took accountability for his poor play that night.

The guard play in Chapel Hill has not lived up to expectations, but conference play has just begun. These players are at UNC for a reason, and they have the ability to turn things around and give this team a chance to compete, which is what fans expect year after year. The ACC is as competitive as ever this season, and if UNC wants to contend, it must maintain this impressive assist-to-turnover ratio. This stat has already led the Tar Heels to multiple one-possession wins this season.

