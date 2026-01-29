Seth Trimble Cites North Carolina Culture After Latest Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the most successful programs in college basketball for decades. Over the past few seasons, the program has struggled with consistency and success at times.

That holds true for this season, as the Tar Heels have experienced stretches of losing, dropping three of four games earlier this month. On the other hand, there have been flashes of how elite this team can be when demonstrating their brand of basketball. That was on full display against Virginia last weekend, as North Carolina's performance in the second half was arguably the best 20 minutes they have put on film this entire season.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

A major reason for the team's success on Saturday and on the season, in general, is senior guard Seth Trimble . The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard had his best outing of the season, producing 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 5-of-6 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from three-point range and 4-of-6 from the free throw line.

While speaking with a media outlet on Tuesday, Trimble discussed the importance and significance of North Carolina's culture.

Trimble' Thoughts

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

“On the players end, when you want to protect traditions and you want to keep what a former player has built, and you don’t have those four-year guys, you don’t have those guys that have come in here, have learned the culture, have learned the history, and you don’t have them to teach the other guys, it alters the program a bit, you know?," Trimble said.

While coaching is essential to have success in any level, Trimble acknowledges that the head coach can only do so much. The success of the team hinges on the on-court performance from the players.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) prepares a free throw against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

“So, a coach can’t do it all by himself - they can, but it’s hard to," Trimble said. "But it always helps when you have those player-led groups that can help carry that tradition and teach things that the alumni taught us and stuff like that. So as much as it affects them, I feel like it affects programs as well."

With player movement continuing to dictate the roster-construction process each and every year, Trimble, who is a four-year player, understands that everyone's path is different.

“If I could tell student athletes to just take their time," Trimble said. "What’s right for them is going to be right for them through one year, but just not to rush things. Especially with transferring, too, the grass isn’t always greener.”

