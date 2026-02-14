Social Media Reacts to UNC’s Matchup with Pitt

The #11 North Carolina Tar Heels hosted Pitt on Saturday as they looked to bounce back from their deflecting loss against the Miami Hurricanes.

Pitt entered the matchup with just a 9-16 record overall, and 2-10 in ACC play, offering a big opportunity for UNC to get back on track.

The game also marked a first for the Tar Heels this season, as star forward Caleb Wilson did not play — and won’t play for the next few weeks — thanks to a hand fracture. Additionally, the Tar Heels were also without Henri Veesaar for this game. With plenty of people wondering how UNC will hold up without its star player, social media was buzzing during the afternoon matchup.

Social media’s thoughts

“Zayden High gets the first points of the game. It's 2-0 Tar Heels.

#UNC”

“No Caleb Wilson OR Henri Veesaar? Cool, we'll just make every shot, #UNC said. Heels are 5-for-5, including 2-for-2 from three, at the under-16 TO.”

“#UNC shakes its habit of bad starts and has made all five shots, including two 3-pointers, to lead 12-5 at the first TV timeout.”

“Solid start for UNC: racing out to an 18-5 lead after that acrobatic Seth Trimble layup in transition and a bucket after that from Zayden High.

Tar Heels go 8-for-8 to start the game.”

“U12 timeout: #UNC 23, Pitt 15

Hot start for Luka Bogavac, who has 10 points on 4-4 shooting. For Pitt, Cameron Corhen has 11 points on 4-4 shooting, most of which came against High. He and Roman Siulepa are the only Panthers to score. Tar Heels are shooting 10-12 (83.3%).”

“Luka Bogavac with 10 points in the first 8 1/2 minutes against Pitt. UNC up 23-15.”

“Pitt is equally as shorthanded as UNC - basically playing 6 men recently.

Heels need to ATTACK ATTACK ATTACK.

Seth Trimble just showed exactly that - ripping on one end & getting all the way to the rim on the other.”

“It's 28-19 UNC at the 7:44 mark of the 1st half.

12 points for Bogavac

8 for Jarin Stevenson

Carolina is shooting 12 for 18 (66.7%)”

“Love the start from #UNC today. Alert. Energetic. Making shots. Long may it continue.”

“At the half, UNC leads 46-32 with three Tar Heels in double-figures.

Jarin Stevenson's 14 points leads the way for UNC, while Seth Trimble added 13 and Luka Bogavac 10. Zayden High has also been effective in his first start for North Carolina with four points and five rebounds.”

“Hubert Davis & the UNC staff deserve a lot of praise for how they prepared Carolina to play without their 2 leading scorers on short notice. And kudos to the players for executing.

That said - gotta keep doing it for another 20:00.”

“At the U16 timeout of the second half, UNC leads Pitt 53-36. Derek Dixon made his first 3 of the game. Stevenson is up to 16 points on 5-6 shooting.”

“Props to Hubert for having the team and this lineup ready!”

“North Carolina is showing no signs of slowing down after the first few minutes of the second half. The Tar Heels are nearing a 20-point lead.

Corhen has slowed down and so has Pitt's offensive production because of it.

UNC leads 53-36 at the under-16 timeout.”

“The Zayden High game? The Zayden High game.”

“Zayden High has a career-high 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

UNC leads, 67-48, with 8:19 to go.”

“No Wilson, no Veesaar, no problem for North Carolina.



Tar Heels with a win with no sweat. Brutal schedule down the stretch for UNC and if two of their better plays are out it will be a challenge.”