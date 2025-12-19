Hubert Davis Talks the Tar Heels Slow Starts
Rebounding has been the North Carolina Tar Heels' calling card this season, but over the last two games, that strength has been marginalized for stretches. While North Carolina defeated East Tennessee State 77-58 on Tuesday night, the first half was a struggle for the Tar Heels.
East Tennessee State totaled five offensive rebounds for nine second-chance points in that span, which prevented North Carolina from creating significant separation heading into halftime.
The Tar Heels went through similar difficulties against USC Upstate on Saturday, as North Carolina allowed a handful of offensive rebounds in the first half.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on the Tar Heels struggling out of the gates, failing to adapt to the flow of the game.
Davis' Thoughts
- "I don't want them to take time because every team is different," Davis said. "When you go into conference play, everybody has a way that they play on both ends of the floor. I don't want to get off to slow starts. I felt like we did. It wasn't just defensively. I didn't feel like we were sharp on the offensive end. I think the first 12 shots that we took, seven of them were from three."
- "We always talk about wanting to dominate points in the paint through post or penetration," Davis continued. "I love threes, but early in the shot clock, if we can get a layup or a dunk or a deep post catch or get fouled and get to the free-throw line, I like that better than a quick three."
- "I thought on both ends of the floor it took us a little while to get into the rhythm, and once we did, which it started with us defensively, I felt like it translated on the offensive end as well," Davis said.
Davis was asked if he had an explanation for the team's sluggish starts in these last two games, and while he did not provide one specific reason, he did point to the lack of consistency in his team's execution.
- "No, I don't. I wouldn't necessarily say that we've consistently gotten off to slow starts," Davis said. "I would say that at times we haven't been consistent at the beginning, where we've gotten off to a fast start and then we had a four- or six-minute lull on both ends of the floor. We allow a team to come back. We're in a situation where maybe we could extend the lead."
- "The consistency, that's one of the biggest things with this team, is just playing at that high level," Davis said. "We've shown that we can be there, but the consistency to be able to do that for a full 40 minutes."
