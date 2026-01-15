Taking a Look Into 5-star UNC Commit Maximo Adams

So far, the North Carolina Tar Heels have one commit in the 2026 class. The one they landed, however, looks like the real deal, and the combination of him and Caleb Wilson could do wonders for UNC. The Tar Heels went to bat for this prospect and beat out multiple top programs across the country.

This commitment is a great sign of things to come and a bright spot for UNC fans to look forward to. Landing a high-level prospect could create a domino effect and send shockwaves through the rest of the 2026 class. After he visited Chapel Hill, it became clear UNC was the perfect place for him to play. The Tar Heels still have plenty of the current season left to play, but it is never too early to look ahead to the future.

Let’s take a look at UNC signee Maximo Adams.

Maximo Adams

Maximo Adams is a 6-foot-7 wing from Chatsworth, California, where he currently plays for Sierra Canyon, one of the top high school programs in the country. Adams is a huge get for the Tar Heels, as he is rated a 5-star small forward according to the 247Sports Composite.

Head coach Hubert Davis deserves credit for securing such a high-level commitment. Adams held offers from several powerhouse programs, including Duke, Houston, Kentucky, Kansas and BYU. The opportunity to play in Chapel Hill proved too much to pass up, as UNC was Adams’ fifth and final official visit.

Adams is coming off a breakout season on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, where he averaged 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. His elite size on the wing creates constant mismatches for opposing defenses, helping him shoot 52% from the field and 42% from 3-point range. He has a high release point, which becomes a nightmare for defenders when paired with his size. Adams is an elite midrange shooter and consistently makes tough shots look easy.

How can he help Caleb Wilson?

The pairing of Wilson and Adams should be extremely exciting for UNC fans next season. With Wilson entering his second year of college basketball and another star freshman arriving in Adams, the Tar Heels could find themselves right back in national title contention.

Defensively, the duo has the potential to control the paint with their size and athleticism. With Adams' frame and versatility, he can be used as a big wing or tasked with guarding opposing fours. Adams will be able to take some of the defensive responsibility off Wilson, allowing him to play more freely and roam around the lane. That versatility could lead to more fast-break opportunities for both players, helping bring must-see basketball back to Chapel Hill.

Offensively, this pairing could be a major problem for opposing teams. Wilson is averaging 19.5 points per game this season, and with ACC play underway, he has begun seeing consistent double teams. With UNC’s current roster lacking consistent outside shooting, defenses have been able to focus heavily on Wilson and live with other players taking perimeter shots.

Adams could be the answer to that problem. His shooting ability will help space the floor and punish teams for collapsing on Wilson. The 5-star wing is also comfortable creating his own shot in isolation, particularly in late-game situations. With his skill set, Adams has the tools to be a go-to option down the stretch when UNC needs a crucial basket.

Things are looking bright for the Tar Heels.

