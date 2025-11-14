UNC Lands 5-Star SF Maximo Adams in Major Recruiting Win
Hubert Davis and North Carolina’s basketball program can finally rest easy tonight—though not until after their matchup with NC Central tips off at 9 p.m. The reason: The Tar Heels landed their first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Five-star small forward Maximo Adams announced his commitment to UNC Friday afternoon, picking the Tar Heels over Kentucky, Michigan State and Texas.
“The culture, tradition and honor of a program is important to me,” Adams told 247Sports on his decision. “Also, the fans are second to none; they're engaging and create a fun environment day in and day out for the team.”
Adams said his bond with Davis and the coaching staff, along with the expectations set for him if he chose UNC, convinced him to become a Tar Heel.
"(Hubert Davis) and I have established a very good relationship during the time he's recruited me," Adams explained in an interview with 247Sports. "I see his staff's vision, I see myself contributing to the program and winning games."
Adams recently visited all four of his finalists and also visited Kansas in September before narrowing his list. He is ranked the No. 25 overall prospect, No. 11 small forward and the No. 6 player in California for the 2026 class, according to recruiting services. A
dams’ stock rose dramatically after a strong performance at Peach Jam, where he averaged 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. He is considered especially effective in catch-and-shoot spots and pull-up situations. His release is described as smooth, and he moves efficiently in transition.
Could the Tar Heels Land Another Blue-Chip Prospect?
While North Carolina enjoyed a major recruiting victory with Adams, the Tar Heels’ staff isn’t finished. Five-star point guard Dylan Mingo, the No. 6 overall prospect nationally and the top-ranked recruit in New York for the 2026 class, is scheduled to visit Chapel Hill this weekend. His visit was postponed last week when a government shutdown led to his flight being canceled, but he rescheduled quickly, underscoring his interest in the UNC program.
Mingo, who is considered the consensus No. 1 point guard in the class by 247Sports, has 21 scholarship offers in his recruitment. He has already visited a number of high-profile programs, including NC State, Baylor, Penn State, Alabama, Miami, Washington and UConn. He has taken nine visits so far, making his trip to UNC a significant step in his decision-making process.
Landing Adams has given North Carolina a boost in the 2026 cycle, but continued momentum on the recruiting trail remains critical as UNC seeks to maintain its blue blood status in college basketball and stay atop the ACC.
