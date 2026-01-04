2 Top Takeaways from North Carolina's Loss to SMU

For the first time in over a month the North Carolina Tar Heels left a game with a defeat, as the SMU Mustangs pulled away late with a 97-83 victory.

The final score indicates that the Tar Heels played poorly , specifically on the defensive end. However, the fact of the matter is that the Mustangs were lights out offensively. For the most part, North Carolina's offense played well, but it was one of those days when the opponent does not miss.

With all that being said, here are some takeaways from the Tar Heels' road loss to SMU on Saturday afternoon.

Henri Veesaar Struggled

It was not Veesaar's best performance, and it was the second straight game the Arizona transfer was marginalized in the first half. On Saturday, Veesaar totaled five points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block while shooting 2-of-7 from the field. That was an improvement from Tuesday, but still not good enough for a player of Veesaar's caliber.

Foul trouble contributed to Veesaar's struggles, as the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center committed four fouls on Saturday. Earlier this week, head coach Hubert Davis addressed Veesaar's recent shortcomings in this area.

"Well, I think that’s something a growth that has been for Henri [Veesaar] is just his awareness of being in the right positions and putting him in a situation where he can block shots and alter shots and use his length to help us defensively — and I believe his length and Caleb [Wilson's] length and Jaren [Stevenson] and our length has really helped our defense — but also the importance for him to be on the floor and not be on the bench," Davis said about Veesaar's recent struggles with foul trouble."

SMU's Tempo was North Carolina's Downfall

The Mustangs' lineup, consisting of three guards created major issues for the Tar Heels' defense, and it was apparent from the get-go. North Carolina would take an early two-point lead in the opening minutes of the game, but SMU went on a quick 11-0 run that was a precursor to how the game would unfold.

North Carolina would recover several times, taking slight leads in the first half, but the Mustangs' swarming defense paired with a drive-and-kick offense, ran circles around the Tar Heels.

I am not sure how many teams would have beat this SMU team on Saturday. The Mustangs shot 36-of-60 from the field (60 percent), including 14-of-27 from three-point range (51.9 percent).

