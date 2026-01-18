UNC Had 3 Top Performers Against Cal

The North Carolina Tar Heels fell to the California Golden Bears 84-78 on Saturday at the Hass Pavilion. It is the Tar Heels second straight loss, and third defeat in four games. North Carolina was overwhelmed in the first half, surrendering 54 points while allowing the Golden Bears to shoot 19-of-34 from the field, including 10-of-16 from three-point range during that span.

In the second half, the Tar Heels recovered a bit, and came within three points, but ultimately, the first half explosion by California proved to be too much to overcome. Although North Carolina ended up with the loss, there were a few performances that stood out for the team.

Here is a look at who played the best for the Tar Heels in their loss to California on Saturday.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Once again, Wilson led the team in points, which is reflective in his season averages where he leads North Carolina in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward led the team in three of those categories on Saturday, proving to be the engine for the Tar Heels' offensive success.

It took awhile for Wilson to score his first points, as he did not record his first made field goal until the 10-minute mark in the first half. However, from that point forward, Wilson was one of the main reasons the Tar Heels remained within striking distance.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer recorded his first double-double in five games, but it was not the most efficient outing for Veesaar. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center shot 5-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-6 from three-point range, which is what plummeted his field goal percentage.

It was a quiet day for Veesaar, whose impact was not entirely felt in this contest, but his length and defensive ability was monumental in North Carolina's late comeback attempt. The Tar Heels would eventually fall short, but they demonstrated that they can work their way back from a double-digit deficit.

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 14 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Dixon was elevated to the starting lineup, and he took advantage of the opportunity, and was the driving force in the second half. The freshman guard scored nine of his 14 points during that stretch, finishing the game shooting 5-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range.

With a performance like that, Dixon has earned another start in the Tar Heels' next game against Notre Dame.

