Top Takeaways from North Carolina's Win Over East Tennessee State

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated East Tennessee State 77-58 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

For the second consecutive game, the Tar Heels struggled against a guard-heavy team that created opportunities with a drive-and-kick game plan. There were several aspects of this game that were perplexing, with North Carolina struggling in areas where they usually excel.

With that being said, read below to find out some takeaways from the Tar Heels' 19-point victory against East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

North Carolina Must Avoid Slow Starts

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers forward Cam Morris III (15) blocks the shot from North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels struggled out of the gates, and for the second straight game, they were in a back-and-forth battle in the first half. Prior to the 5-0 spurt heading into halftime, North Carolina had not generated a lead greater than four points.

Much of that had to do with East Tennessee State dominating the offensive glass, despite its tallest player being Jordan McCullum, who is 6-foot-8 and 180 pounds. In the first half, East Tennessee State produced five offensive rebounds, which it converted into nine second-chance points.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers forward Jordan McCullum (35) shoots on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It was a similar narrative in Saturday's win against USC Upstate, as the Tar Heels lost the offensive rebounding battle 9-7. North Carolina's head coach, Hubert Davis, was irate with that development, which makes this performance, specifically in the first half, a bit concerning.

Overlooking an inferior opponent is one thing, but when the head coach emphasizes addressing a certain area, and the issue persists, it cannot happen for a team with championship aspirations.

North Carolina's Frontcourt is the Best in the Country

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) backs down ETSU Buccaneers forward Cam Morris III (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' strength throughout the early portion of the season has been the combination of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson . The tandem, once again, illustrated their dominance, combining for 46 points and 18 rebounds while collectively shooting 16-of-23 from the field.

Veesaar totaled 26 points and eight rebounds while shooting 10-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Wilson totaled 20 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots on ETSU Buccaneers forward Blake Barkley (13) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Their dominance is not exclusively on offense, as both players are incredibly effective in altering opponent's shots and ending opposing teams' offensive possessions with defensive rebounds.

Mixing in Jarin Stevenson on the defensive end of the court only makes the Tar Heels' defense even more daunting to get through. Defense and rebounding carry into any environment, and fortunately for North Carolina, those two things are its greatest strengths.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !