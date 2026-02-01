UNC's Veesaar Named to Prestigious Top 50

The North Carolina Tar Heels have gotten a big boost out of Henri Veesaar this season, and his efforts are being recognized on a national scale.

Recently, ESPN came out with their list of the top 50 players in all of college basketball. Veesaar, a 7-foot, 225-pound big man from Estonia, came in at #28 on the list.

“After two seasons in Arizona, Veesaar has found success in Chapel Hill. He's averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as part of the nation's best frontcourt duo alongside Caleb Wilson. Veesaar has been incredibly efficient, shooting 69% inside the arc and 47.3% from 3-point range, while posting 10 double-doubles -- including 17 points and 10 boards in a win at Kentucky in December,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote regarding Veesaar.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Veesaar and Wilson a dynamic duo

As Borzello noted, Veesaar has become a revelation for the Tar Heels this season after transferring to North Carolina after spending two years developing at Arizona. He and Caleb Wilson have become one of the best frontcourts in the entire country. After averaging just 2.4 points per game as a freshman at Arizona, and then just 9.4 last season, Veesaar has nearly doubled his production as a junior, and is nearly averaging a double-double for the #16-ranked Tar Heels.

Along with his 10 double-doubles, Veesaar has scored 20 points or more in a game 5 times this season, with his season-high being two 26-point outings on Dec. 16 against ETSU, and Jan. 14 against Stanford, respectively.

His performance this season has boosted his NBA draft stock immensely, as Veesaar has appeared on numerous mock drafts as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His ability to space the floor at the center position, while maintaining elite efficiency around the basket has made him a hot commodity during this draft cycle.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) slap hands during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Veesaar has helped the Tar Heels get out to a 16-4 record this season, and currently a 4-3 record in ACC play. After an initial slow start to conference play, the Tar Heels have gotten back on track recently with impressive wins over Notre Dame, #14 Virginia on the road, and Georgia Tech.

They’ll look to keep the ball rolling as the season enters the final stretch run before the NCAA Tournament. With a front court as lethal as Veesaar and Wilson, the Tar Heels have more than enough to be capable of making a deep run in this year’s tournament.

