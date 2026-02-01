Wilson Named To Star-Studded ESPN Top 50 List

North Carolina standout freshman forward Caleb Wilson has more than made his presence felt this season for the Tar Heels. Now, his efforts are being recognized nationally.

ESPN recently came out with their list of the top 50 players in college basketball this season. Wilson, who has been the Tar Heels’ best player by far this season, came in at #4 on the list.

“North Carolina didn't record its 16th win of the 2024-25 season until mid-February. Now led by Wilson, this season's Tar Heels reached that mark Saturday. Wilson is the leader of a team that's second in offensive efficiency in the ACC, registering at least 20 points in 14 games. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in one of the greatest freshman seasons in men's college basketball history,” ESPN’s Myron Medcalf wrote in his evaluation of Wilson.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s gaudy numbers

As Medcalf pointed to, Wilson has been an absolute force for North Carolina this season, averaging nearly 20 points per game to go along with 10 rebounds, while also averaging over a steal and a block per game this season.

He has solidified himself as not only one of the best freshmen in the country, but also one of the best in UNC’s long, storied history. As of Jan. 30, Wilson leads UNC in field goals made (143), total points (397), offensive rebounds (62), defensive rebounds (139), total rebounds (201), steals (32), and blocks (28).

Wilson’s strong play this season on both ends of the floor has turned him into a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Many mock draft boards place the 6-foot-10 freshman in the top 5 of the draft.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (left) talks with forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wilson joins teammate Henri Veesaar on the top 50 list, with Veesaar coming in at #28. Veesaar is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season while shooting 63 percent from the floor, and 47 percent from three-point range. The two have become one of the best front courts in the entire country, and have been North Carolina’s top two players this season.

Wilson has been key to the Tar Heels’ strong season up to this point. At 16-4 overall, and 4-3 in ACC play, the Tar Heels have what it takes to go on a deep run in this year’s NCAA Tournament, especially with a talent as dynamic as Wilson on their squad.

